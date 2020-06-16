All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

708 N. 35th St.

708 North 35th Street · (206) 849-7016
Location

708 North 35th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
elevator
bike storage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
We're on the corner of 35th & Fremont Ave. Close to shops, grocery (PCC is a block away), restaurants and bus lines. Fun neighborhood to live in. We have a small backyard with a BBQ pit for residents' use. Onsite laundry facilities, storage and bike racks. Easy access to Aurora, bus going downtown or U-district within a block. Zoned neighborhood to make street parking easy. Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs. 2nd floor, street facing 1 bedroom apartment right in the middle of Fremont! Hardwood floors, cats allowed, laundry and bike storage in basement. Free small storage units for tenants. Large storage available for $25.00 per month. Walking distance from PCC, several fine restaurants, the Fremont Sunday Market and the center of the universe! Walk score of 94! In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, remote tours are available. Small 5 spot parking lot for tenants. $100.00 per month. (There is a waiting list.) $1525 + $75 Utilities per Tenant (W/S/G): 12 Month Lease, No dogs. Qualifications for tenancy: https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure

Terms: 12-month lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 N. 35th St. have any available units?
708 N. 35th St. has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 708 N. 35th St. have?
Some of 708 N. 35th St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 N. 35th St. currently offering any rent specials?
708 N. 35th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 N. 35th St. pet-friendly?
No, 708 N. 35th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 708 N. 35th St. offer parking?
Yes, 708 N. 35th St. does offer parking.
Does 708 N. 35th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 N. 35th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 N. 35th St. have a pool?
No, 708 N. 35th St. does not have a pool.
Does 708 N. 35th St. have accessible units?
No, 708 N. 35th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 708 N. 35th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 N. 35th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
