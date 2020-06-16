708 N. 35th St.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking elevator bike storage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bbq/grill bike storage

We're on the corner of 35th & Fremont Ave. Close to shops, grocery (PCC is a block away), restaurants and bus lines. Fun neighborhood to live in. We have a small backyard with a BBQ pit for residents' use. Onsite laundry facilities, storage and bike racks. Easy access to Aurora, bus going downtown or U-district within a block. Zoned neighborhood to make street parking easy. Cats welcome. Sorry, no dogs. 2nd floor, street facing 1 bedroom apartment right in the middle of Fremont! Hardwood floors, cats allowed, laundry and bike storage in basement. Free small storage units for tenants. Large storage available for $25.00 per month. Walking distance from PCC, several fine restaurants, the Fremont Sunday Market and the center of the universe! Walk score of 94! In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, remote tours are available. Small 5 spot parking lot for tenants. $100.00 per month. (There is a waiting list.) $1525 + $75 Utilities per Tenant (W/S/G): 12 Month Lease, No dogs. Qualifications for tenancy: https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure



Terms: 12-month lease