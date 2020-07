Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge gym parking bike storage cats allowed accessible garage bbq/grill business center clubhouse courtyard internet access lobby

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! City living never looked so good. Via6 Apartments boasts a 99 WalkScore and 100 TransitScore and is tucked right across the street from the Amazon Spheres. Hop on the Light Rail, Monorail and popular bus lines just steps away. Live at the junction of South Lake Union, Downtown Seattle and Belltown to satisfy all of your commuting needs. Ethan Stowell's Rubenstein Bagels retail coming soon.