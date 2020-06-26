518 North East 70th St

Amenities

Welcome to another spacious like new, 3BR 2.5BA townhome presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 518 NE 70th St Seattle WA. 4 level townhome, 3rd floor master suite features 5 piece bath, walk-in closets & vaulted ceilings. 2 spacious 2nd floor bedrooms with full bath & laundry. Main floor boasts brazilian cherry floors & natural wood trim. Beautiful kitchen has room for table & bar dining. Rent is $3530 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee / adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064.