518 North East 70th St

Welcome to another spacious like new, 3BR 2.5BA townhome presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 518 NE 70th St Seattle WA. 4 level townhome, 3rd floor master suite features 5 piece bath, walk-in closets & vaulted ceilings. 2 spacious 2nd floor bedrooms with full bath & laundry. Main floor boasts brazilian cherry floors & natural wood trim. Beautiful kitchen has room for table & bar dining. Rent is $3530 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee / adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064.