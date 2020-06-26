All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 24 2019 at 5:24 PM

518 North East 70th St

518 NE 70th St · No Longer Available
Location

518 NE 70th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Green Lake

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome to another spacious like new, 3BR 2.5BA townhome presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 518 NE 70th St Seattle WA. 4 level townhome, 3rd floor master suite features 5 piece bath, walk-in closets & vaulted ceilings. 2 spacious 2nd floor bedrooms with full bath & laundry. Main floor boasts brazilian cherry floors & natural wood trim. Beautiful kitchen has room for table & bar dining. Rent is $3530 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45 fee / adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 North East 70th St have any available units?
518 North East 70th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 518 North East 70th St currently offering any rent specials?
518 North East 70th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 North East 70th St pet-friendly?
No, 518 North East 70th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 518 North East 70th St offer parking?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not offer parking.
Does 518 North East 70th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 North East 70th St have a pool?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not have a pool.
Does 518 North East 70th St have accessible units?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not have accessible units.
Does 518 North East 70th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 North East 70th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 North East 70th St does not have units with air conditioning.
