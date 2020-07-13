Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access media room cats allowed elevator bocce court dog grooming area package receiving

Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Astro Apartments. Our unparalleled location, our lavish collection of amenities, and resident service offer you much more than an apartment community. Located on the corner of 1st Avenue North and Thomas Street, Astro Apartments is in the heart of all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Seattle, Washington has to offer.Astro Apartments offers studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment homes that include private patios, upgraded appliances, and full-sized washer and dryer. Our pet-friendly Seattle apartments feature a rooftop fire pit, modernized fitness center, lavish clubhouse, and rooftop dog park. If you're looking for a home in Queen Anne or want to experience the perks of a beautiful apartment home in an exciting location, Astro Apartments is the place for you in Seattle.