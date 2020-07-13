All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Astro

Open Now until 6pm
315 1st Ave N · (206) 823-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LIMITED TIME OFFER: UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE! (certain restrictions apply, call for details)
Location

315 1st Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 506 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 535 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 327 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 627 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 596 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. Aug 13

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Astro.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
cats allowed
elevator
bocce court
dog grooming area
package receiving
Style, substance, and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Astro Apartments. Our unparalleled location, our lavish collection of amenities, and resident service offer you much more than an apartment community. Located on the corner of 1st Avenue North and Thomas Street, Astro Apartments is in the heart of all the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Seattle, Washington has to offer.Astro Apartments offers studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment homes that include private patios, upgraded appliances, and full-sized washer and dryer. Our pet-friendly Seattle apartments feature a rooftop fire pit, modernized fitness center, lavish clubhouse, and rooftop dog park. If you're looking for a home in Queen Anne or want to experience the perks of a beautiful apartment home in an exciting location, Astro Apartments is the place for you in Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40/month per dog
restrictions: Max weight 120 lb each. 2 total pets per apt. A pet deposit of 25 percent of one month's rent per pet.
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per cat
restrictions: 2 total pets per apt. A pet deposit of 25 percent of one month's rent per pet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Astro have any available units?
Astro has 11 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Astro have?
Some of Astro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Astro currently offering any rent specials?
Astro is offering the following rent specials: LIMITED TIME OFFER: UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE! (certain restrictions apply, call for details)
Is Astro pet-friendly?
Yes, Astro is pet friendly.
Does Astro offer parking?
Yes, Astro offers parking.
Does Astro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Astro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Astro have a pool?
No, Astro does not have a pool.
Does Astro have accessible units?
No, Astro does not have accessible units.
Does Astro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Astro has units with dishwashers.
