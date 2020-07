Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed garage internet access pet friendly accessible elevator bike storage business center conference room e-payments internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal

From cozy studios to one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, City North Seattle helps you take advantage of an urban lifestyle in an unhurried, contemporary, and appealing fashion. We’re proud to offer Seattle apartments with some of the best available amenities, including a variety of upgrades that create an even better home for you & your family. From premium grade carpet to lofty 9-foot ceilings, City North Seattle is an amazing residential experience.