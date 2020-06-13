186 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA

Moving to Bothell West

One thing you ought to know about Bothell West, WA is that this is not your regular neighborhood. If you are in need of an apartment to rent in Bothell West, WA, you must be ready to live in one of the safest places in America. A serene community bursting with tranquility and a homely feel, this is just the place to live. Median rent here is quite a bit more expensive even than in the already pricey city of Seattle. Nevertheless, even if the cost of living is relatively steep, what you get in exchange for it is worth it.

Moving to Bothell West can be a modest move, but you have to place a deposit and will probably be required to have all utilities paid before moving in. With neighborhoods such as North Creek and Canyon Park, finding a two-bedroom apartment should be a priority, particularly if you want to save up on the money you make. In general, people around here have enough money to invest in a fairly lavish lifestyle, so this isn't where you go when you're looking for a housing bargain. But if you decide this is where you want to be -- and you have the money to do it -- come prepared and bring your "A" game. Potential landlords will want you to have a good job, enough money for first month's rent and security deposit, and some good rental references too.