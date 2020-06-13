186 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA📍
1 of 36
1 of 30
1 of 21
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 34
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 8
1 of 21
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 33
1 of 42
1 of 29
Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby.
One thing you ought to know about Bothell West, WA is that this is not your regular neighborhood. If you are in need of an apartment to rent in Bothell West, WA, you must be ready to live in one of the safest places in America. A serene community bursting with tranquility and a homely feel, this is just the place to live. Median rent here is quite a bit more expensive even than in the already pricey city of Seattle. Nevertheless, even if the cost of living is relatively steep, what you get in exchange for it is worth it.
Moving to Bothell West can be a modest move, but you have to place a deposit and will probably be required to have all utilities paid before moving in. With neighborhoods such as North Creek and Canyon Park, finding a two-bedroom apartment should be a priority, particularly if you want to save up on the money you make. In general, people around here have enough money to invest in a fairly lavish lifestyle, so this isn't where you go when you're looking for a housing bargain. But if you decide this is where you want to be -- and you have the money to do it -- come prepared and bring your "A" game. Potential landlords will want you to have a good job, enough money for first month's rent and security deposit, and some good rental references too.
There are several distinct neighborhoods around Bothell West and they include:
North Creek: This is a light industrial district and home to the production facility used by the Seattle Times.
Canyon Park: This is a commercial and business district right at the junction of Bothell-Everett Highway and the 405 interstate. It is home to several restaurants, shops and major employers.
Canyon Creek: This area is a primarily residential part of town located east of the Canyon Park and south of Maltby Road.
Mays Pond: This is a residential neighborhood north of the city limits.
Waynita: A residential district where the Wayne Golf Course is located.
Westhill: This area is considered the 20th-century expansion version of Bothell West located to the west of downtown.
Like all of the Pacific Northwest area, there's a lot of gorgeous scenery around that you won't want to miss. People here celebrate where they live and like to spend time out in nature. Bothell West has a lot of festivals to enjoy, from the Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July and the Music in the Park concert series in the summer.
Most people here commute into Seattle for work, and most do so by driving themselves there. However, there is also a public transit option called Sound Transit that runs from Bothell West into downtown during morning and evening rush hours. You'll still spend about an hour commuting each way, but at least you can avoid the frustration of being bumper-to-bumper and sit back and enjoy the ride while reading the paper or listening to your iPod.