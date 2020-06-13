Apartment List
/
WA
/
bothell west
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:37 PM

186 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA

📍
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
13 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,187
1538 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202
20318 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
860 sqft
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Bothell - Sorry, NO PETS Available July 11th, 2020 Cozy and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at The Park at North Creek Community (Near North Canyon Park).

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Filbert-Winesap
1 Unit Available
320 202nd Street SE
320 202nd St SE, Bothell West, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2418 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home In Bothell/Lynnwood - Newer 3 level home features an entry-level bedroom & 3/4 bath. Head upstairs to the great room, dining area, & gourmet kitchen w/ slab counters, spacious island,& stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Damson-Logan
1 Unit Available
21107 Damson Road
21107 Damson Road, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
984 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northlake Terrace
5 Units Available
Northshore Townhomes
7000 NE 186th Place #102, Kenmore, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,910
1564 sqft
Townhome community located within walking distance to Kenmore Elementary School. Two- and three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, stainless steel kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryer. Pet-friendly residences with communal pool, playground, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:51pm
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2556 sqft
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19102 20th Dr SE,
19102 20th Drive Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1400 sqft
Located in quiet neighborhood. Easy access to hwy. - Property Id: 291132 Tri-level townhome. Features 2 master bedrooms and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs
1 Unit Available
315 221st Place SW
315 221st Street Southwest, Bothell, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2279 sqft
Great Home For Rent - One of the newer community of Stevens Court. House was built in 2017. The amazing 3-car garage offers so much living space with 4 Bedrooms+5th Bed/Den on the main floor with a 3/4 bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17830 14th Ave W
17830 14th Avenue West, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2345 sqft
Great Home For Rent - Beautiful home nestled in a private cul-de-sac in desirable Ashbury Creste neighborhood of Lynnwood. This home offers 2345 sq ft of open, spacious floorplan featuring great room-concept living.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17518 North Rd
17518 North Road, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2000 sqft
Remodeled Bothell Rambler - 3 bed 2.5 bath Mid century Remodel Rambler (RLNE5771897)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 03:32pm
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Ridgecrest
223 Units Available
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast, Shoreline, WA
Studio
$1,268
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,268
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
946 sqft
Rising from the former site of Shoreline’s post office, The Postmark is a new urban apartment community worth writing home about. Inspired social spaces, like the courtyard clubhouse and lobby lounge, mix vintage vibes with modern materials.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Cedar Heights
7 Units Available
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1033 sqft
Charming, mid-century-inspired apartments with huge living spaces. Perfect location just north of downtown Seattle. Complex features studio, 1, or 2-bedroom apartments close to all the buzz of the city.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
36 Units Available
Keeler's Corner
4525 164th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1227 sqft
Just minutes to the Lynnwood Golf Course and Farmers Market. Fitness center with cardio machines and free weights, pool, basketball court and a children's playground.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Everett Mall South
17 Units Available
Colby Creek
923 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,344
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1040 sqft
Lovely apartment complex with plenty of outdoor space sandwiched in between Route 99 and I-5. Close to plenty of restaurants and shopping. Many cable-ready units have vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
10 Units Available
The Merc
18120 102nd Ave NE, Bothell, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,510
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1016 sqft
This upscale building is within walking distance of local pubs and dining and close to the wineries. Excellent Downtown Bothell location near the waterfront. Spacious interiors with a balcony or patio.
City GuideBothell West
There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby.

Moving to Bothell West

One thing you ought to know about Bothell West, WA is that this is not your regular neighborhood. If you are in need of an apartment to rent in Bothell West, WA, you must be ready to live in one of the safest places in America. A serene community bursting with tranquility and a homely feel, this is just the place to live. Median rent here is quite a bit more expensive even than in the already pricey city of Seattle. Nevertheless, even if the cost of living is relatively steep, what you get in exchange for it is worth it.

Moving to Bothell West can be a modest move, but you have to place a deposit and will probably be required to have all utilities paid before moving in. With neighborhoods such as North Creek and Canyon Park, finding a two-bedroom apartment should be a priority, particularly if you want to save up on the money you make. In general, people around here have enough money to invest in a fairly lavish lifestyle, so this isn't where you go when you're looking for a housing bargain. But if you decide this is where you want to be -- and you have the money to do it -- come prepared and bring your "A" game. Potential landlords will want you to have a good job, enough money for first month's rent and security deposit, and some good rental references too.

Neighborhoods

There are several distinct neighborhoods around Bothell West and they include:

North Creek: This is a light industrial district and home to the production facility used by the Seattle Times.

Canyon Park: This is a commercial and business district right at the junction of Bothell-Everett Highway and the 405 interstate. It is home to several restaurants, shops and major employers.

Canyon Creek: This area is a primarily residential part of town located east of the Canyon Park and south of Maltby Road.

Mays Pond: This is a residential neighborhood north of the city limits.

Waynita: A residential district where the Wayne Golf Course is located.

Westhill: This area is considered the 20th-century expansion version of Bothell West located to the west of downtown.

Living in Bothell West

Like all of the Pacific Northwest area, there's a lot of gorgeous scenery around that you won't want to miss. People here celebrate where they live and like to spend time out in nature. Bothell West has a lot of festivals to enjoy, from the Freedom Festival on the Fourth of July and the Music in the Park concert series in the summer.

Most people here commute into Seattle for work, and most do so by driving themselves there. However, there is also a public transit option called Sound Transit that runs from Bothell West into downtown during morning and evening rush hours. You'll still spend about an hour commuting each way, but at least you can avoid the frustration of being bumper-to-bumper and sit back and enjoy the ride while reading the paper or listening to your iPod.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bothell West?
The average rent price for Bothell West rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,960.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bothell West?
Some of the colleges located in the Bothell West area include Shoreline Community College, University of Washington-Seattle Campus, University of Washington-Tacoma Campus, Cascadia College, and Bellevue College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bothell West?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bothell West from include Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, Everett, and Renton.

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 BedroomsBothell West 3 Bedrooms
Bothell West Apartments with PoolBothell West Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell West Pet Friendly Places