This 3 Bed 1.5 Bath house located in the Greenlake area is now available! This home has wall to wall carpeting, kitchen with an eating space, enclosed sun porch, and partial lake views! The house is 1660 square feet in total and has a basement and small yard. One off-street parking space is included with rent. Gas heating and tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed on a case by case basis.