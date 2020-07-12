621 Apartments for rent in Roosevelt, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Track 66
836 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
241 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Track 66 in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
Brooklyn 65
1222 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
227 sqft
Building bridges between modern comfort and practical living in Seattle’s desirable Roosevelt neighborhood, a prime location for access to the city and its surroundings.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Rooster
900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,807
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location close to North Seattle with access to bus lines, dining, shopping, parks and nightlife. Modern apartments with updated features, open floor plans and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Luna
6921 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,190
223 sqft
Contemporary apartments in Seattle's' Roosevelt neighborhood with hardwood-style floors and stainless steel appliances. Comcast fiber and Wave-G connectivity and full-size washer and dryer. Residents can enjoy the rooftop deck and lounge.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:42pm
$
6 Units Available
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,368
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the tree-lined Roosevelt neighborhood. Apartments feature oversized windows, quartz counters, barn-style bedroom doors and private balconies. On-site clubhouse, laundry and rooftop deck with mountain views. Bike storage and scooter parking available.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,691
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
4 Units Available
Kavela Apartments
845 NE 66th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is plenty to explore when you live in the heart of the Roosevelt District at Kavela Seattle Apartments. When you're done exploring, come home to relax at Kavela.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
10 Units Available
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,894
1718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,296
1265 sqft
Destinations north and south only minutes away via I-5. Comfortable apartment homes include patio or balcony and in-unit laundry. Participate in sponsored activities with fellow residents. 24-hour gym, billiards and shuffleboard.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Mio
1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,500
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
466 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstate 5, Ravenna Park and Northgate Mall, this community provides residents with free Wi-Fi in common areas, a rooftop terrace and saltwater spa. Apartments include 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Pladhus
838 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,050
202 sqft
Located in the Roosevelt neighborhood of Seattle, our studio apartments have modern and flexible floor plans designed to maximize your space! As a resident of Pladhüs, you’ll enjoy large, energy efficient windows, private patios, and views of
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated January 6 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
St. Theodore on Roosevelt
6410 9th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,120
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a prestigious area of Seattle with close proximity to shopping and dining, the St. Theodore Apartments are perfect for the sophisticated urban dweller. Spacious floor plans to suit your needs.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
829 NE 67th St
829 Northeast 67th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,125
158 sqft
Rise on 67th is ideal for those who want to live in Seattle with a smaller footprint. Each unit has been thoughtfully designed with custom built-ins and other space-saving amenities.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
828 Northeast 66th Street - E101
828 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
800 sqft
Leasing Specials: Get 2 months free rent if you sign a lease that is 14+ months OR sign a 12 month lease and get the first 3 months of rent half off, for a limited time only! Terms and conditions do apply, contact us for more details.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6404 9th Ave NE
6404 9th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
257 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Roosevelt is the newest addition to the Green Lake community. This property will feature a wide range of affordable apartment styles including: studios, open one-bedrooms, one-bedrooms with den, and two-bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Roosevelt
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1093 sqft
Beautiful area that's just one block from Green Lake. Near I-5. LEED certified one- and two-bedroom apartments with energy-efficient W/D, custom wood cabinetry, open-concept floor plan. Composting/recycling, rooftop deck, clubroom.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
9 Units Available
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,016
278 sqft
Nors features 28 high-end studios spread over five floors with bike storage, and and a rooftop deck. This brand new community features cutting edge finishes, and stainless steel appliances. Nors is located a short walk (.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
A little something for everyone, that’s what we believe in. Compact studios, super cute open one bedrooms, well designed one bedrooms, and efficient two bedrooms that don’t waste space trying to impress, Maple Leaf Flats has what you need.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
51 Units Available
Ivy Ridge
4730 21st Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,391
313 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
810 sqft
Explore the parks, lakes, mountains, and trails at Mt. Rainier National Park, Lake Union, Magnuson Park, and Green Lake. Discover art, history, movies, and culture at Seattle Center, EMP, SAM, and small local clubs and venues.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
985 sqft
Modern stylings meet convenience. Green community boasts apartments with extra storage and in-unit laundry. Gym and business center on site. Welcomes dogs and cats. University of Washington and I-5 mere minutes away.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
10 Units Available
DXU Apartments
4230 11th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,235
214 sqft
WELCOME TO DXU Here you can enjoy all the benefits that the University District has to offer, without the hustle and chaos of living on campus.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
11 Units Available
Lightbox
4545 8th Ave NE, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,744
403 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
726 sqft
Close to I-5 Expressway, University of Washington, University Playground, Trader Joe's, Sundance Cinemas, multiple bus stops, UW Tower, Neptune Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop deck with grill area and panoramic views, electric car charging station, large windows, under-cabinet lighting.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
25 Units Available
Circa Green Lake
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,760
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1000 sqft
Modern, upscale living situated right on Green Lake Park. Waterfront views, on-site gym, lush greenery and proximity to dining and entertainment. Sustainable apartments with European-style cabinetry and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Sundodger
4218 Roosevelt Way Northeast, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
897 sqft
The U-District is where it's at.Shedding light on a balanced, Pacific Northwest lifestyle with modern, comfortable studio, one- & two-bedroom apartments along with vibrant and cozy building amenities.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
