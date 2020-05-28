Amenities

in unit laundry carport fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/853a0e8089 ---- Available 8/24/2019 Spacious 2 bed apartment in the Windermere part of Seattle. This building is a triplex and very well maintained. The floor plan consists of living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area as you enter, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, full bathroom with tub, laundry room with full size washer/dryer and lots of storage space, 2 bedrooms and reserved carport spot. Beautiful landscape that owner maintains. Tenants pay monthly $35 per person for water/sewer/garbage and tenant pays for their own electricity. First and security deposit moves you in (If qualified). Refundable security deposit is $1500, $45 per adult to apply *Walk to Children\'s Hospital or the Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, minutes to Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. walk to primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/853a0e8089/5035-44th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105