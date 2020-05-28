All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 5035 44th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
5035 44th Ave NE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 4:25 PM

5035 44th Ave NE

5035 44th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5035 44th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
Laurelhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/853a0e8089 ---- Available 8/24/2019 Spacious 2 bed apartment in the Windermere part of Seattle. This building is a triplex and very well maintained. The floor plan consists of living room with wood burning fireplace and dining area as you enter, cozy kitchen with lots of cabinet space, full bathroom with tub, laundry room with full size washer/dryer and lots of storage space, 2 bedrooms and reserved carport spot. Beautiful landscape that owner maintains. Tenants pay monthly $35 per person for water/sewer/garbage and tenant pays for their own electricity. First and security deposit moves you in (If qualified). Refundable security deposit is $1500, $45 per adult to apply *Walk to Children\'s Hospital or the Burke Gilman trail, Magnuson Park, minutes to Ronald McDonald House, University of WA, University Village Shopping Mall. walk to primary downtown bus lines (30, 71, 74, 75, 76) - Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/853a0e8089/5035-44th-ave-ne-seattle-wa-98105

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5035 44th Ave NE have any available units?
5035 44th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 5035 44th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
5035 44th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5035 44th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 5035 44th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 5035 44th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5035 44th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 5035 44th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 5035 44th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5035 44th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5035 44th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5035 44th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jet on Boylston
1820 Boylston Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St
Seattle, WA 98122
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98133
The LeeAnn
701 5th Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University