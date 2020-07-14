Monticello Apartment Homes.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums. If more adventure is in your future you can take a quick trolley ride into the vibrant Capitol Hill known for cool shopping, great restaurants, and fantastic bars and coffee. In close proximity to local colleges, hospitals, and work offices, you'll find exactly what you need to make Monticello your new home. Experience Seattle living at a great price and great location. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.