All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Monticello Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Monticello Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:34 PM

Monticello Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
415 Boren Ave · (206) 460-1198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Yesler Terrace
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

415 Boren Ave, Seattle, WA 98104
Yesler Terrace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,222

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 384 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monticello Apartment Homes.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
package receiving
bike storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums. If more adventure is in your future you can take a quick trolley ride into the vibrant Capitol Hill known for cool shopping, great restaurants, and fantastic bars and coffee. In close proximity to local colleges, hospitals, and work offices, you'll find exactly what you need to make Monticello your new home. Experience Seattle living at a great price and great location. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: Pit Bulls, Chows, American Bull Dogs/Bull Terriers, Akita, Presa Cenario, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer, Alaskan Malamute, German Shepherd

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Monticello Apartment Homes have any available units?
Monticello Apartment Homes has 6 units available starting at $1,222 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Monticello Apartment Homes have?
Some of Monticello Apartment Homes's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monticello Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Monticello Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monticello Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Monticello Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Monticello Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Monticello Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Monticello Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Monticello Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Monticello Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Monticello Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Monticello Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Monticello Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Monticello Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Monticello Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Zella
429 2nd Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Met Tower
1942 Westlake Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Stratus
820 Lenora Street
Seattle, WA 98121
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Metro on First
215 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University