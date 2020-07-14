Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monticello Apartment Homes.
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located in the historic First Hill neighborhood, you'll find several buses nearby to whisk you into the downtown business district and towards the legendary sporting stadiums. If more adventure is in your future you can take a quick trolley ride into the vibrant Capitol Hill known for cool shopping, great restaurants, and fantastic bars and coffee. In close proximity to local colleges, hospitals, and work offices, you'll find exactly what you need to make Monticello your new home. Experience Seattle living at a great price and great location. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website