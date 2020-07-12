Lease Length: 11-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Property insurance is $10 a month. Or Residents can choose their own.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet. $50 if pet is above 70lbs
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita, Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff, Brasilero, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse, Dogo Argentino, Droque De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, Presa Canario, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tose Unu, or any mix of the above.
Storage Details: $80 Per unit. Large walk in storage units.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.