Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit green community key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community

Modern design, city Inspired, Original style in the heart of Roosevelt. Built-in convenience, style and amenities in a singular home community. Taking cues from the local setting, Mio aspires to be all that you need for a balanced, fun, and creative lifestyle. Select studio and 1-bedroom apartments. Ask about the featured, customization accent in your apartment. Make It your Own, styled to taste. Call today to reserve your home.