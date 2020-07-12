All apartments in Seattle
Mio

1319 Northeast 65th Street · (206) 203-1706
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1 Month Free For Select Homes- Self Guided Tours Available! Restrictions apply
Location

1319 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 19 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 402 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 403 sqft

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mio.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Modern design, city Inspired, Original style in the heart of Roosevelt. Built-in convenience, style and amenities in a singular home community. Taking cues from the local setting, Mio aspires to be all that you need for a balanced, fun, and creative lifestyle. Select studio and 1-bedroom apartments. Ask about the featured, customization accent in your apartment. Make It your Own, styled to taste. Call today to reserve your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Property insurance is $10 a month. Or Residents can choose their own.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: None
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet. $50 if pet is above 70lbs
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Akita, Chow, Wolf, Brazilian Mastiff, Brasilero, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Wolf Hybrid, Presa Mallorquin, Alaskan Malamute, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Cane Corse, Dogo Argentino, Droque De Bordeaux, Kuvasz, Presa Canario, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Tose Unu, or any mix of the above.
Parking Details: $195 per car.
Storage Details: $80 Per unit. Large walk in storage units.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mio have any available units?
Mio has 10 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Mio have?
Some of Mio's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mio currently offering any rent specials?
Mio is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free For Select Homes- Self Guided Tours Available! Restrictions apply
Is Mio pet-friendly?
Yes, Mio is pet friendly.
Does Mio offer parking?
Yes, Mio offers parking.
Does Mio have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mio offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mio have a pool?
No, Mio does not have a pool.
Does Mio have accessible units?
Yes, Mio has accessible units.
Does Mio have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mio has units with dishwashers.
