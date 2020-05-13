All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:09 AM

4525 NE 55th St

4525 Northeast 55th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Northeast 55th Street, Seattle, WA 98105
Windermere

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST! Spacious Hawthorne Hills/Viewridge Townhome For Lease!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4525-ne-55th-st?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Spacious tri-level town home built in 2006! Main level offers open space with kitchen, dining, and powder room. Deck off this level as well. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Entry level has a good size bedroom with access to private front patio, great for barbecuing, a ¾ bath, access to the two-car garage. Upstairs has a master suite with its own private bath, 2nd bedroom with its own bath as well. Laundry upstairs, full size washer and dryer. Close to Burke Gilman, UW, Childrens, University Village, Met Market just steps from your front door. Private patio in front, great for entertaining.

Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No Pets. No smoking.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 NE 55th St have any available units?
4525 NE 55th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 NE 55th St have?
Some of 4525 NE 55th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 NE 55th St currently offering any rent specials?
4525 NE 55th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 NE 55th St pet-friendly?
No, 4525 NE 55th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4525 NE 55th St offer parking?
Yes, 4525 NE 55th St offers parking.
Does 4525 NE 55th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4525 NE 55th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 NE 55th St have a pool?
No, 4525 NE 55th St does not have a pool.
Does 4525 NE 55th St have accessible units?
No, 4525 NE 55th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 NE 55th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 NE 55th St does not have units with dishwashers.

