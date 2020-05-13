Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AVAILABLE JANUARY 1ST! Spacious Hawthorne Hills/Viewridge Townhome For Lease!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/4525-ne-55th-st?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Spacious tri-level town home built in 2006! Main level offers open space with kitchen, dining, and powder room. Deck off this level as well. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Entry level has a good size bedroom with access to private front patio, great for barbecuing, a ¾ bath, access to the two-car garage. Upstairs has a master suite with its own private bath, 2nd bedroom with its own bath as well. Laundry upstairs, full size washer and dryer. Close to Burke Gilman, UW, Childrens, University Village, Met Market just steps from your front door. Private patio in front, great for entertaining.



Terms: 1st, last and 1 month's rent deposit. 12+ month lease. No Pets. No smoking.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.