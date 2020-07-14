All apartments in Seattle
Clark Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Clark Apartments

408 Aurora Avenue North · (206) 207-3748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,480

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 292 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 296 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 323 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clark Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At Clark, we know how important community is when you’re finding a home. That’s why we created a relaxing gathering space designed to bring the best of the Northwest to you. You’ll find a firepit, bbq grill, views of the Space Needle, and plenty of seating for you and your friends to catch up.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Flexible
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35 for up two pets

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Clark Apartments have any available units?
Clark Apartments has 14 units available starting at $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Clark Apartments have?
Some of Clark Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clark Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Clark Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Clark Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Clark Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Clark Apartments offer parking?
No, Clark Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Clark Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clark Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clark Apartments have a pool?
No, Clark Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Clark Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Clark Apartments has accessible units.
Does Clark Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clark Apartments has units with dishwashers.

