3212 Alki Ave SW

Lovely Alki Beach Neighborhood. We have a spacious 2nd floor unit available in this triplex. Enjoy the PEEK VIEW from the large deck. The unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, FULL SIZE washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood burning fireplace, walk-in storage closet, and an assigned parking spot. Tenants pay all utilities, including electricity, and water/sewer/garbage. We never charge for application or credit check. Six month lease, then month to month. Sorry, no pets. Call Alki Property Management, LLC today! 206-932-3000



Terms: Six month lease, then month to month.