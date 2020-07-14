All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Rooster.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Rooster
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Rooster

900 NE 65th St · (206) 557-6230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Roosevelt
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

900 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 523 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 493 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 417 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 567 sqft

Unit 731 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,153

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 648 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rooster.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest suite
internet access
e-payments
lobby
online portal
Welcome to modern living. Rooster offers pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle's Roosevelt neighborhood, located close to Green Lake and the University District. Amenities include a rooftop deck with BBQs and dining space, a 24-hour fitness center, a furnished guest suite and a Portage Bay Cafe right on-site.

Each apartment at Rooster features a cutting-edge interiors complete with everyday conveniences. Floor-to-ceiling windows make your home bright, while our smart layouts are designed to fit your lifestyle. Additional apartment features include hard surface countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer and more. Get in touch to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rooster have any available units?
Rooster has 5 units available starting at $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Rooster have?
Some of Rooster's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rooster currently offering any rent specials?
Rooster is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rooster pet-friendly?
Yes, Rooster is pet friendly.
Does Rooster offer parking?
No, Rooster does not offer parking.
Does Rooster have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rooster offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rooster have a pool?
No, Rooster does not have a pool.
Does Rooster have accessible units?
No, Rooster does not have accessible units.
Does Rooster have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rooster has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rooster?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Clarendon
105 Warren Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Soren Apartments
5711 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity