Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage guest suite internet access e-payments lobby online portal

Welcome to modern living. Rooster offers pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in Seattle's Roosevelt neighborhood, located close to Green Lake and the University District. Amenities include a rooftop deck with BBQs and dining space, a 24-hour fitness center, a furnished guest suite and a Portage Bay Cafe right on-site.



Each apartment at Rooster features a cutting-edge interiors complete with everyday conveniences. Floor-to-ceiling windows make your home bright, while our smart layouts are designed to fit your lifestyle. Additional apartment features include hard surface countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer and more. Get in touch to schedule your tour today!