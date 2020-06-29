2909 E Spring St

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Madrona House Available Now - Two story house with finished basement. Main floor features a living room, dining area, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. Spiral staircase leading to the top floor features a bedroom and bathroom. Finished basement features a bedroom and an additional bonus area. Pet negotiable. Available now.



Features Include:

3 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Approximately 1770 sq ft

Hardwood floors and carpet throughout

Dining area

Gas range

Dishwasher

Washer and dryer

Large yard with yard service included

Pet negotiable

Tenant pays wsg

Tenant pays electricity

Tenant pays gas heat

No smoking

12 month lease

Rent $2995

Deposit $2995



Centrally located in Madrona with easy access to Downtown Seattle and close to many restaurants, shops, grocery stores and neighborhood establishments.



There are many convenient bus lines with easy access to many different parts of town. For specific bus information please visit: http://metro.kingcounty.gov/



You can view all of our available rentals on our website at: http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/rentals/



You can view our approval requirements on our website at:

http://www.ballardrealtyinc.com/tenants/approval-requirements/



The landlord is prohibited from requiring disclosure, asking about, rejecting an applicant, or taking an adverse action based on any arrest record, conviction record, or criminal history, except for registry information as described in subsections 14.09.025.A.3, 14.09.025.A.4, and 14.09.025.A.5, and subject to the exclusions and legal requirements in Section 14.09.115.



This property is professionally managed by Ballard Realty Property Management. We have provided Seattle Property Management for over 40 years. We offer a convenient location right in the heart of Ballard on the corner of 17th and Market Street. Please stop by, call or email us with any questions about the property or to request a viewing. Our friendly staff is always here to answer your questions. Due to the safety of our Brokers, it is our policy that we do not show after dark.



