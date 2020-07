Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park elevator fire pit gym green community parking playground bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub media room package receiving concierge dog grooming area e-payments guest suite internet access yoga

The future of urban living can be found at your new home in the new center of Seattle. Located in the heart of Seattle's historic Pioneer Square, the luxury homes at The Nolo have water, mountain and downtown Seattle views along with high ceilings, elegant finishes and open floor plans. The studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes offer a variety of floor plans, each with top end finishes and extra-large walk in closets. The Nolo has resident amenities galore, including a private screening room, top floor resident sky lounge, rooftop deck and a spa inspired fitness center.Living at The Nolo means the freedom to go anywhere, anytime from the hub of the city. Walk to everything you could ever need, with easy access to shopping, dining, sports, arts and entertainment. The Nolo is next door to Century Link Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks and Sounders and just a short walk to Safeco Field, where the Seattle Mariners play. When you live at The Nolo the city is at your feet, close to t