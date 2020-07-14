3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA 98126 Fairmount Park
Price and availability
VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 01-416 · Avail. now
$1,695
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft
Unit 01-424 · Avail. Aug 25
$1,795
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft
Unit 01-113 · Avail. Aug 3
$1,795
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft
See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Views.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
package receiving
smoke-free community
Searching for the perfect apartments for rent in Seattle WA? Look no further than City Views! Our community is located just minutes away from dining, shopping, entertainment, Alki Beach, and the West Seattle Bridge. If a great location and a friendly atmosphere are high on your checklist for your new home, City Views Apartments in Seattle WA is the perfect place for you!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website