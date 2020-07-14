All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
City Views.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
City Views
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

City Views

3021 SW Bradford St · (206) 565-0830
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fairmount Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA 98126
Fairmount Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-416 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 01-424 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

Unit 01-113 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City Views.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
package receiving
smoke-free community
Searching for the perfect apartments for rent in Seattle WA? Look no further than City Views! Our community is located just minutes away from dining, shopping, entertainment, Alki Beach, and the West Seattle Bridge. If a great location and a friendly atmosphere are high on your checklist for your new home, City Views Apartments in Seattle WA is the perfect place for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.00 per applicant
Deposit: $300.00 up to one months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
restrictions: Bread restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
restrictions: Breed Restrictiins
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City Views have any available units?
City Views has 4 units available starting at $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does City Views have?
Some of City Views's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City Views currently offering any rent specials?
City Views is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City Views pet-friendly?
Yes, City Views is pet friendly.
Does City Views offer parking?
Yes, City Views offers parking.
Does City Views have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, City Views offers units with in unit laundry.
Does City Views have a pool?
No, City Views does not have a pool.
Does City Views have accessible units?
Yes, City Views has accessible units.
Does City Views have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City Views has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
229 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
The Martin
2105 5th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
7 Hills
1919 Queen Anne Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
CREW APARTMENTS
8228 Green Lake Drive North
Seattle, WA 98103
Ballard on the Park
2233 NW 58th St
Seattle, WA 98107

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University