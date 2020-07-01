All apartments in Seattle
2214 East Spruce Street
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:45 PM

2214 East Spruce Street

2214 East Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

2214 East Spruce Street, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
new construction
Be the first ones to occupy an Impeccable Newly constructed modern town home in the heart of Central district in Seattle.
4 Star green home.
Close to Capitol Hill, International District,Seattle University.
Spacious Modern open floor plan
Gourmet Kitchen with new black stainless steel appliances and Quartz counter top
3 bedroom with 3.5 bathroom.
New Washer Dryer in unit
Media room with Wet Bar for entertainment
Beautiful views from all top floor bedrooms
Private Roof top Sun Deck to enjoy the stunning views of the downtown Seattle and Mt. Rainier.
Smart Locks installed.
Flexible lease terms
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 East Spruce Street have any available units?
2214 East Spruce Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 East Spruce Street have?
Some of 2214 East Spruce Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 East Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
2214 East Spruce Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 East Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 2214 East Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2214 East Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 2214 East Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 2214 East Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 East Spruce Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 East Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 2214 East Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 2214 East Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 2214 East Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 East Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 East Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.

