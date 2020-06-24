All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1800 Taylor Ave N

1800 Taylor Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Taylor Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
East Queen Anne

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Impeccably remodeled condo in Queen Anne . Captivating views of Seattle, Mt Rainier, and the Cascade mountains. Plenty of storage, with additional storage unit in basement. Brand new hardwood floors throughout, completely renovated kitchen (Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, induction heat cooktop stove and Bosch dishwasher) and bathroom. Well maintained and quiet building.

Unit has extra storage and comes with 1 covered parking space for $100 a month. Bedrooms, living room and kitchen all heated with radiators, makes for cozy warm nights!

All utilities are included in the rent excluding Electricity and Internet.

Walk anywhere, while still living in quiet neighborhood, with amazing views. 3min walk to bus. Nearby grocery stores are QFC, Trader Joe's and Safeway. Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, and Storyville and Cafe Bonjour.

No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

