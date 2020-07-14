All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Boxcar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Boxcar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

Boxcar

975 John St · (206) 472-1724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
South Lake Union
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

975 John St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 612 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 372 sqft

See 14+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 515 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boxcar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood. Convenient to 99, I-5, and limitless work, shopping and entertainment locations, Boxcar features a beautifully equipped fitness center, welcoming leisure and activity areas with free Wi-Fi, and sumptuous courtyard and rooftop gardens. Unique apartments boast high ceilings, rich espresso finishes, enormous windows and generous closets, with available sub-level parking, extra storage, and city or mountain views. Step into Boxcar's relaxing urban elegance. You'll be right at home. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: Restricted breeds include: Pit Bulls, Chows, American Bull Dogs/Bull Terriers, Akita, Presa Cenario, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Husky, Doberman Pinscher, Boxer, Alaskan Malamute, German Shepherd

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boxcar have any available units?
Boxcar has 18 units available starting at $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Boxcar have?
Some of Boxcar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boxcar currently offering any rent specials?
Boxcar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boxcar pet-friendly?
Yes, Boxcar is pet friendly.
Does Boxcar offer parking?
Yes, Boxcar offers parking.
Does Boxcar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boxcar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boxcar have a pool?
No, Boxcar does not have a pool.
Does Boxcar have accessible units?
No, Boxcar does not have accessible units.
Does Boxcar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boxcar has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Boxcar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Rivet Apartment Homes
1201 Mercer St
Seattle, WA 98109
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
700 Broadway Apartments
700 Broadway E
Seattle, WA 98102

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity