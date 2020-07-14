Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator oven Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come home to a distinctive studio or one bedroom apartment at Boxcar and enjoy your own private slice of tranquility in Seattle's lively South Lake Union neighborhood. Convenient to 99, I-5, and limitless work, shopping and entertainment locations, Boxcar features a beautifully equipped fitness center, welcoming leisure and activity areas with free Wi-Fi, and sumptuous courtyard and rooftop gardens. Unique apartments boast high ceilings, rich espresso finishes, enormous windows and generous closets, with available sub-level parking, extra storage, and city or mountain views. Step into Boxcar's relaxing urban elegance. You'll be right at home. In compliance with state social distancing guidelines, we are no longer able to conduct in person apartment tours. Please visit our website to view our 3D online tours or contact us if you'd like to arrange a custom virtual tour.