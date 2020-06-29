1709 44th Ave SW

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Awesome, newer construction 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home located in North Admiral on a great street. Main level has a large combined living and dining area with a gas fireplace and beautiful spacious gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters and all stainless steel appliances, hardwoods throughout this level. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including the master suite with it's own private bath and walk in closet, also an additional full bath on this level. The lower level has as great family room/media room with an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. Great storage in house. Yard service included. Owner to maintain garage for storage. Walk to numerous neighborhood amenities in just minutes.



Terms: 12+ lease, 1st, last, one months rent deposit. Minimum credit score 700. Co-signers not accepted. Verified income ratio of 3x's the monthly rent. Renter's Insurance: Req, Non Smoking property. 1 dog allowed with additional pet deposit.