All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1709 44th Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1709 44th Ave SW
Last updated March 23 2020 at 10:37 PM

1709 44th Ave SW

1709 44th Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
North Admiral
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1709 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Awesome, newer construction 4 bedroom, 2.75 bathroom home located in North Admiral on a great street. Main level has a large combined living and dining area with a gas fireplace and beautiful spacious gourmet kitchen with granite slab counters and all stainless steel appliances, hardwoods throughout this level. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms, including the master suite with it's own private bath and walk in closet, also an additional full bath on this level. The lower level has as great family room/media room with an additional bedroom and 3/4 bath. Great storage in house. Yard service included. Owner to maintain garage for storage. Walk to numerous neighborhood amenities in just minutes.

Terms: 12+ lease, 1st, last, one months rent deposit. Minimum credit score 700. Co-signers not accepted. Verified income ratio of 3x's the monthly rent. Renter's Insurance: Req, Non Smoking property. 1 dog allowed with additional pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 44th Ave SW have any available units?
1709 44th Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 44th Ave SW have?
Some of 1709 44th Ave SW's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 44th Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1709 44th Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 44th Ave SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 44th Ave SW is pet friendly.
Does 1709 44th Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1709 44th Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1709 44th Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 44th Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 44th Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1709 44th Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1709 44th Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1709 44th Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 44th Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 44th Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St
Seattle, WA 98107
Barclay Broadway
412 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98104
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Neptune
912 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Beacon View
1701 12th Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Mark on 8th
285 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University