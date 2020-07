Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator 24hr gym parking garage package receiving bbq/grill bike storage cc payments e-payments green community internet access online portal smoke-free community

Rianna Apartments is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, next to Seattle University and the Pike/Pine corridor. Live within walking distance to a variety of local restaurants, colorful boutiques, an exciting nightlife. Downtown Seattle is just minutes away with convenient access to the metro bus system. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living!