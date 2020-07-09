All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Union 18.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Union 18
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

Union 18

1140 18th Ave · (206) 203-9902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1140 18th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C203 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B033 · Avail. Aug 3

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit B024 · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

Unit B001 · Avail. Jul 19

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 793 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Union 18.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet access
Union 18 is focused on functionality and passion for life. The sixties period architecture offers spacious layouts with large bedrooms and well accommodating living rooms. Each home is outfitted with modern plank flooring, broadloom carpets, energy efficient lightning, in home Washer/Dryer and large private patio. The chef style kitchens make it ideal for entertaining by offering full size stainless steel appliances, stone counter prep station, subway tile back splash and under-cabinet LED lighting. Enjoy the features of this walkable, bike friendly and bus accessible neighborhood. Everything you need is at your fingertips with the best restaurants, hottest venues, and the hippest attractions just a few blocks away. Union|18 provides quick access to all Seattle destinations, so don't wait, become a part of the most sought-after living location in Seattle today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $370
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Union 18 have any available units?
Union 18 has 8 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Union 18 have?
Some of Union 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Union 18 currently offering any rent specials?
Union 18 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Union 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, Union 18 is pet friendly.
Does Union 18 offer parking?
Yes, Union 18 offers parking.
Does Union 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Union 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Union 18 have a pool?
No, Union 18 does not have a pool.
Does Union 18 have accessible units?
No, Union 18 does not have accessible units.
Does Union 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Union 18 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Union 18?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Linden Square
13530 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Seventeen Fifteen
1715 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Harrison Square
312 2nd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S
Seattle, WA 98144
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Union Arms Apartments
614 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity