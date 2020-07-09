Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit gym bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly clubhouse internet access

Union 18 is focused on functionality and passion for life. The sixties period architecture offers spacious layouts with large bedrooms and well accommodating living rooms. Each home is outfitted with modern plank flooring, broadloom carpets, energy efficient lightning, in home Washer/Dryer and large private patio. The chef style kitchens make it ideal for entertaining by offering full size stainless steel appliances, stone counter prep station, subway tile back splash and under-cabinet LED lighting. Enjoy the features of this walkable, bike friendly and bus accessible neighborhood. Everything you need is at your fingertips with the best restaurants, hottest venues, and the hippest attractions just a few blocks away. Union|18 provides quick access to all Seattle destinations, so don't wait, become a part of the most sought-after living location in Seattle today!