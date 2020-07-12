/
north admiral
469 Apartments for rent in North Admiral, Seattle, WA
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
7 Units Available
Springline
3220 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,445
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
835 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District. Puget Sound and mountain views, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony. Community offers fitness center, fire pit, bbq/grill area, clubhouse and community garden. Close to schools.
Last updated July 10 at 04:43am
5 Units Available
Element 42
2641 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,415
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Admiral Junction. Close to Hiawatha Park, West Seattle High School, PCC Natural Markets-West Seattle, Metropolitan Market, Seattle Public Library, Sanctuary at Admiral, Admiral Theater. Pet-friendly apartments with rooftop terrace deck overlooking Elliott Bay and Space Needle.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
45 Units Available
Luna
2745 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,019
636 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! New one bedroom apartments in West Seattle's Admiral District.
Last updated July 12 at 12:56pm
1 Unit Available
2359 48th Avenue Southwest - 3
2359 48th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
730 sqft
YES! We love dogs! 2359 48th Ave SW #3 grass level. Freshly restored mid-century triplex in the North Admiral district of West Seattle near Alki Beach. Walk Score 80.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Southwest Admiral Way
4420 Southwest Admiral Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great Studio Apartment- CENTRALLY LOCATED Studio! - Property Id: 23349 Admiral Brick Beauty PRIVATE AND PEACEFUL HOME.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4118 SW College St Unit #305
4118 Southwest College Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
903 sqft
Large 2BD/ 1.75BA - North Admiral Condo! - Must see North Admiral Condo in well maintained building. Steps to Cafes, Restaurants & Theater. Third floor unit with private patio. New carpet throughout and freshly painted interior.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4309 SW Seattle St.
4309 Southwest Seattle Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1920 sqft
4309 SW Seattle St. Available 06/01/20 Fantastic Craftsman Townhouse In North Admiral District - This fabulous townhouse has everything you are looking for in your new home.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3403 SW Manning St
3403 Southwest Manning Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1200 sqft
This apartment is nestled in the quiet and desirable neighborhood of Belvidere. Near Water Taxi for easy Downtown commuting.
Results within 1 mile of North Admiral
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
19 Units Available
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,525
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,390
1079 sqft
The Whittaker’s location in the Junction makes it easy to access parks, beach, water and recreation. When you’re ready to start exploring, West Seattle’s natural green paradise won’t disappoint.
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
9 Units Available
Junction 47
4715 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,398
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,478
984 sqft
Located in sought-after West Seattle and with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, these stylish apartments have great community amenities including parking, a 24-hour gym and residents' clubhouse. Rooms feature stainless steel finishing and patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,560
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,551
1027 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location, with a rooftop deck with Puget Sound views, pet washing station, 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,485
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
968 sqft
Stylish architecture meets comfort with these apartments featuring granite countertops, fully-fitted kitchen range, and walk-in closets. Just off Fauntleroy Way SW, community benefits include clubhouse, parking, gym, and BBQ/grill. Pet-friendly environment with elevator service.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
7 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,280
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Link Apartments
4550 38th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,524
942 sqft
Close to the West Seattle Stadium, Seattle City Park, West Seattle Family YMCA, Trader Joe's, and Jefferson Square Mall. A Built Green building.Pet-friendly apartments in a highly walkable location with a Penthouse Lounge, new firepit area, energy-efficient appliances, and private underground parking.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Mural
4727 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,411
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1015 sqft
Close to Ercolini Park, Seattle City Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Trader Joe's, ArtsWest, Jefferson Square Mall, and multiple bus stops. Pet-friendly apartments with full-size washers and dryers, oversized closets, expansive windows for maximum natural lighting, and energy-efficient appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
17 Units Available
Spruce
4555 39th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1033 sqft
West Seattle charm, with convenient access to Downtown via W Seattle Bridge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters, and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with perks: 24-hr gym, games room, garage, fire pit, and more.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,449
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
4 Units Available
Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1003 sqft
Fantastic views of the skyline and Puget Sound. This community has a high walkable score. The apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and open floor plans. Gym and grill area available.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Huxley
4754 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
973 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,095
235 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Last updated July 11 at 02:19pm
4 Units Available
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
742 sqft
Luxurious amenities include plush carpeting, oversized closets and a cozy fireplace. Community offers rooftop lounge, on-site recycling and fitness center. Located close to the West Seattle Bridge and I-5 for easy commuting.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
20 Units Available
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,728
1013 sqft
Near West Seattle Stadium and many area amenities. Onsite dog park, gym, garage, and grill area. Full concierge service available. Modern interiors with a spacious layout and updated appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
6 Units Available
Residences at 3295
3295 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairmount Park area, North Delridge. Close to West Seattle Bridge, Trader Joe's, Westside School, Roxhill Elementary, and Denny International Middle School. Right next to West Seattle Stadium, West Seattle Golf Course, and Seattle City Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private community garden.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,785
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
856 sqft
Great location, walkable to Java Bean, the farmers market, and Easy Street Records. Pet-friendly community has dog park, parking garage, and bike storage. Apartments have washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, and covered balconies.
