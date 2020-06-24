114 26th Ave E #A

Amenities

Virtual Tour Available Soon! - Bring the outside in! No stone has been left un-turned in this exquisite, modern melds with industrial, green built Madison Valley home. It is a 2+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with indoor/outdoor spaces throughout. It features a bonus loft entertainment area with office above master.



The main floor has open ceilings, recycled timbers, open spaces and heated concrete floors. You will enjoy making gourmet meals in this chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling french doors. Open up the french doors and the outside comes in with wonderful outdoor entertainment areas. Perfect home for enjoying a BBQ with family and friends. Beautiful powder room just off the french doors.



There are large views to the east from the upper floor, large spacious master bedroom has en suite bath filled with marble and walk in shower complete with rain shower head. Ships ladder takes you up to the bonus loft area with room for media center and/or office space. Custom window coverings throughout. Off Street Parking.



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.



-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month

-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).

-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.



