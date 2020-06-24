114 26th Ave E #A

All apartments in Seattle
Location

114 26th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
media room
Virtual Tour Available Soon! - Bring the outside in! No stone has been left un-turned in this exquisite, modern melds with industrial, green built Madison Valley home. It is a 2+ Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with indoor/outdoor spaces throughout. It features a bonus loft entertainment area with office above master.

The main floor has open ceilings, recycled timbers, open spaces and heated concrete floors. You will enjoy making gourmet meals in this chefs kitchen with custom cabinetry, top of the line stainless steel appliances and floor to ceiling french doors. Open up the french doors and the outside comes in with wonderful outdoor entertainment areas. Perfect home for enjoying a BBQ with family and friends. Beautiful powder room just off the french doors.

There are large views to the east from the upper floor, large spacious master bedroom has en suite bath filled with marble and walk in shower complete with rain shower head. Ships ladder takes you up to the bonus loft area with room for media center and/or office space. Custom window coverings throughout. Off Street Parking.

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

-Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
-$45.00 Application fee per applicant over the age of 18.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month
-Security deposit of one month's rent and last month's rent required. The security deposit and last month's rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over 6 months).
-Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

(RLNE2090850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 26th Ave E #A have any available units?
114 26th Ave E #A doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 26th Ave E #A have?
Some of 114 26th Ave E #A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 26th Ave E #A currently offering any rent specials?
114 26th Ave E #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 26th Ave E #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 26th Ave E #A is pet friendly.
Does 114 26th Ave E #A offer parking?
Yes, 114 26th Ave E #A offers parking.
Does 114 26th Ave E #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 26th Ave E #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 26th Ave E #A have a pool?
No, 114 26th Ave E #A does not have a pool.
Does 114 26th Ave E #A have accessible units?
No, 114 26th Ave E #A does not have accessible units.
Does 114 26th Ave E #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 26th Ave E #A does not have units with dishwashers.
