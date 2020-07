Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities business center courtyard elevator parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill fire pit lobby pool table

Welcome to Prism – a new upscale apartment experience in the heart of Seattle’s Northgate neighborhood. Prism is built for those looking to make connections with interesting people and the exciting places around them. Here you will enjoy brand new, light-filled apartment living with a boutique feel and rare live/work options. You will connect with a diverse and vibrant community including thriving students, busy professionals, ambitious entrepreneurs, and conscious urbanites. For those looking for truly connected urban living, this is the most brilliant choice. Find your new home at Prism and experience the new Northgate.