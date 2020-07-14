Amenities

Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns. A quality grocer, dozens of cafes, and unique boutique retails are all within a couple of blocks. Support mom and pop shops as well as local businesses and become a vital piece of the community! Inside Smith & Burns, Bauhaus inspired interiors paired with locally found objects, salvaged materials, and custom art to create a warm environment that truly speaks to the eclectic and friendly nature of Wallingford. As a LEED Certified Community, Smith & Burns is dedicated to sustainable, green living. Our pet-friendly apartments in Seattle, WA, you can enjoy access to the fitness center, library, lounge, rooftop deck, coffee bar, and creative entertainment spaces! Many individual and personal touches make Smith & Burns unique like you! Live at Smith & Burns and love your home. ...