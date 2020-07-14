All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:35 PM

Smith & Burns

Open Now until 6pm
4455 Interlake Avenue North · (989) 282-8763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive 1 Month Free! Now offering in person tours by appointment only!
Location

4455 Interlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 13 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 125 · Avail. now

$1,814

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 483 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 230 · Avail. now

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,784

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

Unit 304 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 505 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 429 · Avail. now

$3,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 887 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Smith & Burns.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
green community
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
accessible
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
game room
lobby
Smith & Burns apartments for rent in Seattle, is a well-crafted community in the heart of Washington. Conveniently located at 45th and Interlake Ave. N. you will experience real ease of living at Smith & Burns. A quality grocer, dozens of cafes, and unique boutique retails are all within a couple of blocks. Support mom and pop shops as well as local businesses and become a vital piece of the community! Inside Smith & Burns, Bauhaus inspired interiors paired with locally found objects, salvaged materials, and custom art to create a warm environment that truly speaks to the eclectic and friendly nature of Wallingford. As a LEED Certified Community, Smith & Burns is dedicated to sustainable, green living. Our pet-friendly apartments in Seattle, WA, you can enjoy access to the fitness center, library, lounge, rooftop deck, coffee bar, and creative entertainment spaces! Many individual and personal touches make Smith & Burns unique like you! Live at Smith & Burns and love your home. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $17.40 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage $150-$175/month.
Storage Details: storage unit $35-45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Smith & Burns have any available units?
Smith & Burns has 14 units available starting at $1,784 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Smith & Burns have?
Some of Smith & Burns's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Smith & Burns currently offering any rent specials?
Smith & Burns is offering the following rent specials: Receive 1 Month Free! Now offering in person tours by appointment only!
Is Smith & Burns pet-friendly?
Yes, Smith & Burns is pet friendly.
Does Smith & Burns offer parking?
Yes, Smith & Burns offers parking.
Does Smith & Burns have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Smith & Burns offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Smith & Burns have a pool?
Yes, Smith & Burns has a pool.
Does Smith & Burns have accessible units?
Yes, Smith & Burns has accessible units.
Does Smith & Burns have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Smith & Burns has units with dishwashers.
