All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1127 18th Ave #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1127 18th Ave #B
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

1127 18th Ave #B

1127 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Central District
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1127 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Central District

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
1127 18th Ave #B Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome near Seattle University - This single family townhome is close to the Pike/Pine corridor, shopping/restaurants, and more. Has a 90 walkability score, 1 dedicated parking spot, and excellent transit nearby. Lower level has 1 bedroom/full bath/family room, leading to a private fenced patio. Open living area on main lends itself well to entertaining. Kitchen has granite, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, extra deep sink. Top floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and stacking W/D. Welcome home!

First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for water and electricity and garbage. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE4176489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 18th Ave #B have any available units?
1127 18th Ave #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 18th Ave #B have?
Some of 1127 18th Ave #B's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 18th Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
1127 18th Ave #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 18th Ave #B pet-friendly?
No, 1127 18th Ave #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1127 18th Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 1127 18th Ave #B offers parking.
Does 1127 18th Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 18th Ave #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 18th Ave #B have a pool?
No, 1127 18th Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 1127 18th Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 1127 18th Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 18th Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 18th Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan 41
4100 SW Edmunds St
Seattle, WA 98116
Slate
3040 17th Avenue West
Seattle, WA 98119
Westside Flats
3233 SW Avalon Way
Seattle, WA 98126
Northline
14355 Linden Ave N
Seattle, WA 98133
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S
Seattle, WA 98144
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
4730 California
4730 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Viva
1111 East Union Street
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University