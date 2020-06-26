Amenities

1127 18th Ave #B Available 07/05/19 Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome near Seattle University - This single family townhome is close to the Pike/Pine corridor, shopping/restaurants, and more. Has a 90 walkability score, 1 dedicated parking spot, and excellent transit nearby. Lower level has 1 bedroom/full bath/family room, leading to a private fenced patio. Open living area on main lends itself well to entertaining. Kitchen has granite, tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, extra deep sink. Top floor has 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and stacking W/D. Welcome home!



First and security deposit of equal amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant responsible for water and electricity and garbage. No smoking, no pets. Please apply at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE4176489)