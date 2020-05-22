Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym bike storage garage internet access media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed bocce court concierge courtyard dog park fire pit green community parking bbq/grill lobby new construction online portal pet friendly

Taking shape in the shadow of the Space Needle, Aperture On Fifth presents a unique opportunity in urban apartment living. With a nearly perfect Walk Score of 96, the city is literally at your feet. Offering studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, this community includes outstanding features and amenities. Stainless steel, Energy Star rated appliances; dark, walnut stained cabinetry; luxuriant carpeting in the bedrooms; and a full-size washer and dryer are just a few of the amazing features that you will find in these new Seattle apartments.The community offers residents a rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the city, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi access and a fully equipped fitness center. Though this community has everything you want, be sure to take advantage of your proximity to some of the highlights of Seattle. Step outside to world-class entertainment, Seattle Center festivals, and endless dining options, or pop down the street for groceries and everyday essentials.