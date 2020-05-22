All apartments in Seattle
Aperture On Fifth

206 5th Ave N · (360) 386-6128
Location

206 5th Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 614 · Avail. now

$1,711

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

Unit 706 · Avail. Aug 2

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

Unit 705 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 458 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$1,628

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,628

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,628

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 616 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aperture On Fifth.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
bocce court
concierge
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
green community
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
new construction
online portal
pet friendly
Taking shape in the shadow of the Space Needle, Aperture On Fifth presents a unique opportunity in urban apartment living. With a nearly perfect Walk Score of 96, the city is literally at your feet. Offering studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes, this community includes outstanding features and amenities. Stainless steel, Energy Star rated appliances; dark, walnut stained cabinetry; luxuriant carpeting in the bedrooms; and a full-size washer and dryer are just a few of the amazing features that you will find in these new Seattle apartments.The community offers residents a rooftop deck with gorgeous views of the city, a clubhouse with Wi-Fi access and a fully equipped fitness center. Though this community has everything you want, be sure to take advantage of your proximity to some of the highlights of Seattle. Step outside to world-class entertainment, Seattle Center festivals, and endless dining options, or pop down the street for groceries and everyday essentials.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aperture On Fifth have any available units?
Aperture On Fifth has 9 units available starting at $1,628 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Aperture On Fifth have?
Some of Aperture On Fifth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aperture On Fifth currently offering any rent specials?
Aperture On Fifth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aperture On Fifth pet-friendly?
Yes, Aperture On Fifth is pet friendly.
Does Aperture On Fifth offer parking?
Yes, Aperture On Fifth offers parking.
Does Aperture On Fifth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aperture On Fifth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aperture On Fifth have a pool?
No, Aperture On Fifth does not have a pool.
Does Aperture On Fifth have accessible units?
No, Aperture On Fifth does not have accessible units.
Does Aperture On Fifth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aperture On Fifth has units with dishwashers.
