Commons at Ballard
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:04 PM

Commons at Ballard

5601 22nd Ave NW · (206) 203-9294
Location

5601 22nd Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 406 · Avail. now

$2,795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Commons at Ballard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
The Commons at Ballard was designed to be a flexible community for individuals and teams to flourish. Its a place to live, a place to work, and a place to interact. Both the private and shared amenities contribute to an optimal balance of interactivity and sustainable living, alongside relaxation and privacy.\n\nBuilt with sustainability in mind, The Commons allows residential, office, and essential retail to work together within the same resource conscious footprint. The community was designed to meet LEED Platinum level certification the highest level of design and construction performance under the U.S. Green Building Council. Life here is all about efficiency, in more ways than one.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer
Application Fee: $65
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: 1 assigned space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Commons at Ballard have any available units?
Commons at Ballard has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Commons at Ballard have?
Some of Commons at Ballard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Commons at Ballard currently offering any rent specials?
Commons at Ballard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Commons at Ballard pet-friendly?
Yes, Commons at Ballard is pet friendly.
Does Commons at Ballard offer parking?
Yes, Commons at Ballard offers parking.
Does Commons at Ballard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Commons at Ballard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Commons at Ballard have a pool?
Yes, Commons at Ballard has a pool.
Does Commons at Ballard have accessible units?
No, Commons at Ballard does not have accessible units.
Does Commons at Ballard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Commons at Ballard has units with dishwashers.
