Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub granite counters ice maker oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking garage yoga cats allowed conference room elevator bbq/grill internet access media room

In person and virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!



SEATTLE APARTMENTS



Live where you love! Love where you live! Welcome to Equinox, our luxurious, pet-friendly apartments nestled in the heart of Eastlake, Seattle, WA. Perfectly centered for both work and play, our waterfront community boasts an unbeatable location, mesmerizing views, fantastic amenities, and impeccable fixtures. You won’t have to compromise on anything when you rent one of our spacious studio, one or two-bedroom apartments!



If it sounds too good to be true, think again: we’re less than ten minutes from Downtown Seattle, the Space Needle, the University District, a world-famous museum, swanky restaurants, and more. Our stylish community features a state-of-the-art fitness center with ample workout equipment, a peaceful yoga studio, and an impressive rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of Lake Union and the city skyline. And these are just a few of our highlights. Your home houses oth