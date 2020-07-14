All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Equinox

1524 Eastlake Ave E · (253) 617-7989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0626 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,834

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 0321 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,927

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Unit 0133 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,974

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0410 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0625 · Avail. Aug 18

$3,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1214 sqft

Unit 0507 · Avail. now

$3,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1057 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Equinox.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
yoga
cats allowed
conference room
elevator
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
In person and virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

SEATTLE APARTMENTS

Live where you love! Love where you live! Welcome to Equinox, our luxurious, pet-friendly apartments nestled in the heart of Eastlake, Seattle, WA. Perfectly centered for both work and play, our waterfront community boasts an unbeatable location, mesmerizing views, fantastic amenities, and impeccable fixtures. You won’t have to compromise on anything when you rent one of our spacious studio, one or two-bedroom apartments!

If it sounds too good to be true, think again: we’re less than ten minutes from Downtown Seattle, the Space Needle, the University District, a world-famous museum, swanky restaurants, and more. Our stylish community features a state-of-the-art fitness center with ample workout equipment, a peaceful yoga studio, and an impressive rooftop terrace with unobstructed views of Lake Union and the city skyline. And these are just a few of our highlights. Your home houses oth

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant over the age 18
Deposit: $250
Additional: Bike Storage: Bike Rack: $8/month; Wall Bar: $12/month; Wallk Cage: $15/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Up to $550 (will not exceed 25% of base rent)
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;
Parking Details: Multi-level parking garage: 1 spot: $150; 2 spots: $225/month tandum.
Storage Details: $45-$85/month: Depending on size 4x6 is the smallest, large 8x8

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Equinox have any available units?
Equinox has 6 units available starting at $1,834 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Equinox have?
Some of Equinox's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Equinox currently offering any rent specials?
Equinox is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Equinox pet-friendly?
Yes, Equinox is pet friendly.
Does Equinox offer parking?
Yes, Equinox offers parking.
Does Equinox have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Equinox offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Equinox have a pool?
No, Equinox does not have a pool.
Does Equinox have accessible units?
No, Equinox does not have accessible units.
Does Equinox have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Equinox has units with dishwashers.
