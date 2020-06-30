Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage internet access elevator garage parking conference room fire pit package receiving

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! When you live at The Shelby, there is no limit to the things to do, places to eat, or experiences to enjoy. The Shelby enjoys a premier location in vibrant Belltown near Seattle's contemporary scenes. We score a 100% at www.walkscore.com and have great reviews at yelp.com! Shopping, jogging, galleries, museums, movies, Mariner's games, Seahawk's games, Sounders, and Storm games, world-class dining, charming bistros, The Shelby connects you with everything you like to do in the city and beyond. The residences at The Shelby are complete with touches of luxury and conveniences that are not often found in an apartment community. In a community of remarkable features, perhaps the most inspiring are its spacious floor plans. What sets us apart is the service level and the sense of community at The Shelby. Our monthly parties are a chance for you to get ...