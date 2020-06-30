All apartments in Seattle
The Shelby

2201 4th Ave · (360) 967-1762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 weeks free rent
Location

2201 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,605

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Unit 0306 · Avail. now

$1,635

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 434 sqft

Unit 0201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 391 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 0208 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 0310 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 646 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Shelby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
elevator
garage
parking
conference room
fire pit
package receiving
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! When you live at The Shelby, there is no limit to the things to do, places to eat, or experiences to enjoy. The Shelby enjoys a premier location in vibrant Belltown near Seattle's contemporary scenes. We score a 100% at www.walkscore.com and have great reviews at yelp.com! Shopping, jogging, galleries, museums, movies, Mariner's games, Seahawk's games, Sounders, and Storm games, world-class dining, charming bistros, The Shelby connects you with everything you like to do in the city and beyond. The residences at The Shelby are complete with touches of luxury and conveniences that are not often found in an apartment community. In a community of remarkable features, perhaps the most inspiring are its spacious floor plans. What sets us apart is the service level and the sense of community at The Shelby. Our monthly parties are a chance for you to get ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $400 (Studio/1 bedroom), $500 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 Refundable Deposit
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: German Shephards, huskies, St. Bernards Great Danes, Karelian Bear Dog.
Parking Details: Other. Please contact our leasing office for more information about our Parking Policy.
Storage Details: 4x6: $50/months
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Shelby have any available units?
The Shelby has 8 units available starting at $1,605 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does The Shelby have?
Some of The Shelby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Shelby currently offering any rent specials?
The Shelby is offering the following rent specials: 2 weeks free rent
Is The Shelby pet-friendly?
Yes, The Shelby is pet friendly.
Does The Shelby offer parking?
Yes, The Shelby offers parking.
Does The Shelby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Shelby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Shelby have a pool?
No, The Shelby does not have a pool.
Does The Shelby have accessible units?
No, The Shelby does not have accessible units.
Does The Shelby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Shelby has units with dishwashers.
