850 Randolph St Unit: 1172

Amenities
Community Amenities
24-hour resident concierge. Ready to handle packages, answer questions and provide assistance with neighborhood information.
Party room complete with large-screen TV, group seating and space for entertaining
Underground Parking Available
High-tech business center
Dry cleaning, convenience store and ATM on site
Retail and Restaurants On-Site: Upton Market/Natural Market, Pizza Autentica, Pearl River Nail Salon, Advance Car Rental, Frozen Yo and more
24-hour, state-of-the-art fitness center. Fully equipped with cardio theater equipment, resistance machines and free weights
Sparkling swimming pool complete with sundeck and sauna
Rental Storage Available
Click! Caf Internet lounge
Barbecue grills and tables
Cats and Dogs Welcome
Apartment Amenities
New! Renovated apartment homes.* One- and two-bedroom apartment homes with all stainless steel appliances, faux granite countertops, laminate flooring, dark wood cabinetry, modern light fixtures and beige walls
Deluxe kitchens complete with breakfast bars and stainless steel sinks
Private balconies
Large walk-in closets and linen closets
Central heat and air conditioning
11 spacious floor plans to choose from
Modern appliances including frost-free refrigerators with icemakers, microwaves, multi-cycle dishwashers and disposals
Wall-to-wall carpet
Individual washers and dryers
Cable ready with high-speed Internet available