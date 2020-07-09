All apartments in Arlington
Thomas Place
Thomas Place

461 North Thomas Street · (203) 889-9704
Location

461 North Thomas Street, Arlington, VA 22203
Buckingham

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 MIN AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 26

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 15

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1420 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. Sep 19

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1420 sqft

See 3+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. Sep 19

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1690 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thomas Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
package receiving
accessible
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Here at Thomas Place we offer 3- and 4-bedroom Arlington, VA apartments in a pristine community. Our spacious apartments range in size from 1,350 to 1,690 square feet, so space won't be an issue. You'll also enjoy the best of the best when it comes to amenities. Once you've decided between a 3- or 4-bedroom apartment home, choose the floor plan option you prefer. You can also choose to be notified about availability regarding a specific floor plan so you can stay up-to-date on the status of your dream home.All of our apartments come complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, and plenty of closet space for your storage needs. You will also appreciate the soundproofing between homes that provide the privacy and peace that you deserve. Get a glimpse inside our apartments with a tour through our photo gallery to see what to expect from your new home here at Thomas Place.Our pet-free and smoke-free apartment community also features a 24-hour fitness center so residents don't have to be weighed down by expensive gym membership fees! Get your work done quickly at our business center, and enjoy the security of having assigned garage parking spaces. Bike lockers are available upon request, as are package receiving services.You will love the perks that come from our great location, such as quick access (within walking distance!) to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and grocery stores. Life becomes even more convenient with the time-saving option of online payments and work orders. We know you will love the comfort and convenience that come from living here at Thomas Place.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per person
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1st space $75/month, 2nd space $125/month. Guest Parking: $5/day.
Storage Details: Bike lockers: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thomas Place have any available units?
Thomas Place has 7 units available starting at $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does Thomas Place have?
Some of Thomas Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thomas Place currently offering any rent specials?
Thomas Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thomas Place pet-friendly?
No, Thomas Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does Thomas Place offer parking?
Yes, Thomas Place offers parking.
Does Thomas Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thomas Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thomas Place have a pool?
No, Thomas Place does not have a pool.
Does Thomas Place have accessible units?
Yes, Thomas Place has accessible units.
Does Thomas Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thomas Place has units with dishwashers.
