NOW OFFERING PERSONALIZED VIRTUAL TOURS. Here at Thomas Place we offer 3- and 4-bedroom Arlington, VA apartments in a pristine community. Our spacious apartments range in size from 1,350 to 1,690 square feet, so space won't be an issue. You'll also enjoy the best of the best when it comes to amenities. Once you've decided between a 3- or 4-bedroom apartment home, choose the floor plan option you prefer. You can also choose to be notified about availability regarding a specific floor plan so you can stay up-to-date on the status of your dream home.All of our apartments come complete with a fully equipped kitchen, a full-sized washer and dryer, and plenty of closet space for your storage needs. You will also appreciate the soundproofing between homes that provide the privacy and peace that you deserve. Get a glimpse inside our apartments with a tour through our photo gallery to see what to expect from your new home here at Thomas Place.Our pet-free and smoke-free apartment community also features a 24-hour fitness center so residents don't have to be weighed down by expensive gym membership fees! Get your work done quickly at our business center, and enjoy the security of having assigned garage parking spaces. Bike lockers are available upon request, as are package receiving services.You will love the perks that come from our great location, such as quick access (within walking distance!) to public transportation, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and grocery stores. Life becomes even more convenient with the time-saving option of online payments and work orders. We know you will love the comfort and convenience that come from living here at Thomas Place.