1821 21ST STREET N

Available 11/1! Adorable studio home within walking distance to Rosslyn. Private main entrance. Hardwood floors throughout living area; Huge walk-in closet. Bay window in living room. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Includes 1 off-street parking permit. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1250) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case (maximum 1) with $500 pet deposit. Murphy bed is not operational