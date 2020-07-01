All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 1821 21ST STREET N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
1821 21ST STREET N
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

1821 21ST STREET N

1821 21st Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
North Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1821 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22209
North Highland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/1! Adorable studio home within walking distance to Rosslyn. Private main entrance. Hardwood floors throughout living area; Huge walk-in closet. Bay window in living room. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Includes 1 off-street parking permit. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1250) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case (maximum 1) with $500 pet deposit. Murphy bed is not operational

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 21ST STREET N have any available units?
1821 21ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 21ST STREET N have?
Some of 1821 21ST STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 21ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1821 21ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 21ST STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 21ST STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1821 21ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Key Boulevard
1537 Key Blvd
Arlington, VA 22201
Instrata Pentagon City
901 15th St S
Arlington, VA 22202
Dolley Madison Towers
2300 24th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
Columbia Crossing
1957 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204
Quincy Plaza
3900 Fairfax Dr
Arlington, VA 22203
Sedona | Slate
1510 Clarendon Blvd
Arlington, VA 22209
The Maxwell
4200 N Carlin Springs Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
Wildwood Park
5550 Columbia Pike
Arlington, VA 22204

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Apartments with GymArlington Apartments with Parking
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Fairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Ballston Virginia SquareCrystal City ShopsRadnor Fort Myer Heights
Aurora HighlandsClarendon CourthouseColumbia Heights West
PenroseNauck

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University