1821 21st Street North, Arlington, VA 22209 North Highland
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 11/1! Adorable studio home within walking distance to Rosslyn. Private main entrance. Hardwood floors throughout living area; Huge walk-in closet. Bay window in living room. Newly remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Includes 1 off-street parking permit. Application fee ($55) & Earnest Money Deposit ($1250) submitted with application - payable to Promax Management. Pets are case-by-case (maximum 1) with $500 pet deposit. Murphy bed is not operational
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have any available units?
1821 21ST STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, VA.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 21ST STREET N have?
Some of 1821 21ST STREET N's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 21ST STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
1821 21ST STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 21ST STREET N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 21ST STREET N is pet friendly.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 1821 21ST STREET N offers parking.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have a pool?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have accessible units?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 21ST STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1821 21ST STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)