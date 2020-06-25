1615 S HAYES STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Updated Brick End Townhouse in tranquil setting. Fabulous kitchen for cooks with lots of counter space & cabinets. Large living room overlooking trees & flowers outside patio for a picnic table or lounge chairs.Good size bedrooms- w/in closet MBR. Swimming Pool in the community! Pentagon City Metro Easy living - only utility is electric!