1615 S HAYES STREET

1615 South Hayes Street, Arlington, VA 22202 Aurora Highlands
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Updated Brick End Townhouse in tranquil setting. Fabulous kitchen for cooks with lots of counter space & cabinets. Large living room overlooking trees & flowers outside patio for a picnic table or lounge chairs.Good size bedrooms- w/in closet MBR. Swimming Pool in the community! Pentagon City Metro Easy living - only utility is electric!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
