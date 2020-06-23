All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8187 South Flores

8187 South Flores Street · No Longer Available
Location

8187 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX 78214
Thelka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
key fob access
Fully furnished loft with comfortable Queen sized bed, two HD televisions, a DVD player, granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and front-load washer and dryer. Swimming pool and fitness facility are on site. Enjoy the tranquility of your own private balcony or experience the breathtaking panoramic view of downtown with rooftop access. The loft is a few blocks from the popular San Antonio Riverwalk with 12 miles of river trails for leisurely strolls or energetic runs.

A short stroll away you will find cafes and restaurants that are colorful, quaint, and unique to the San Antonio Southtown area. This area is also bike-friendly so bring your bike or rent one through San Antonios B cycle program. The Blue Star Arts Complex satisfies the artists palette with galleries displaying local artwork. Across the loft is a bus stop for taking the popular streetcar &quot;trolley&quot; to trendy hot spots throughout the downtown area. The loft offers comfort and safety with monitored and coded building access, covered assigned parking space with gated vehicle entrance, and keyless entry into the loft. Utilities, cable TV and wireless hi-speed Internet are included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8187 South Flores have any available units?
8187 South Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8187 South Flores have?
Some of 8187 South Flores's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8187 South Flores currently offering any rent specials?
8187 South Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8187 South Flores pet-friendly?
No, 8187 South Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8187 South Flores offer parking?
Yes, 8187 South Flores offers parking.
Does 8187 South Flores have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8187 South Flores offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8187 South Flores have a pool?
Yes, 8187 South Flores has a pool.
Does 8187 South Flores have accessible units?
No, 8187 South Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 8187 South Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 8187 South Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
