8187 South Flores

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters parking stainless steel gym

Fully furnished loft with comfortable Queen sized bed, two HD televisions, a DVD player, granite countertops in kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, and front-load washer and dryer. Swimming pool and fitness facility are on site. Enjoy the tranquility of your own private balcony or experience the breathtaking panoramic view of downtown with rooftop access. The loft is a few blocks from the popular San Antonio Riverwalk with 12 miles of river trails for leisurely strolls or energetic runs.



A short stroll away you will find cafes and restaurants that are colorful, quaint, and unique to the San Antonio Southtown area. This area is also bike-friendly so bring your bike or rent one through San Antonios B cycle program. The Blue Star Arts Complex satisfies the artists palette with galleries displaying local artwork. Across the loft is a bus stop for taking the popular streetcar "trolley" to trendy hot spots throughout the downtown area. The loft offers comfort and safety with monitored and coded building access, covered assigned parking space with gated vehicle entrance, and keyless entry into the loft. Utilities, cable TV and wireless hi-speed Internet are included with rent.