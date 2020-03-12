1522 Gibbs Street, San Antonio, TX 78202 Jefferson Heights
Upgraded with kitchen cabinets, tops and flooring - Washer and Dryer available for $20 additional fee per month. - Actual square footage for property is 980 sq ft. - Close to AT&T Center, Lincoln Park and shops. Section 8 Qualified.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
