Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:40 PM

1522 GIBBS

1522 Gibbs Street · No Longer Available
Location

1522 Gibbs Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Upgraded with kitchen cabinets, tops and flooring - Washer and Dryer available for $20 additional fee per month. - Actual square footage for property is 980 sq ft. - Close to AT&T Center, Lincoln Park and shops. Section 8 Qualified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 GIBBS have any available units?
1522 GIBBS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1522 GIBBS currently offering any rent specials?
1522 GIBBS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 GIBBS pet-friendly?
No, 1522 GIBBS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1522 GIBBS offer parking?
No, 1522 GIBBS does not offer parking.
Does 1522 GIBBS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1522 GIBBS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 GIBBS have a pool?
No, 1522 GIBBS does not have a pool.
Does 1522 GIBBS have accessible units?
No, 1522 GIBBS does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 GIBBS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 GIBBS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1522 GIBBS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1522 GIBBS does not have units with air conditioning.
