Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:29 AM

Upper Kirby

2300 Richmond Ave · (713) 496-0473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77098
Greenway - Upper Kirby

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 331 · Avail. now

$1,287

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

Unit 470 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 708 sqft

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 786 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 340 · Avail. now

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 527 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1074 sqft

Unit 435 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,056

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Upper Kirby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
green community
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
courtyard
game room
hot tub
lobby
pool table
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located in one of Houston's most exciting urban areas, Upper Kirby offers so much within your apartment home, community, and surrounding area. We're in the center of the chic, sophisticated social scene of the Upper Kirby / Greenway Plaza neighborhood in Houston! Upper Kirby is minutes from boutique shopping, excellent restaurants, and entertainment. Our location provides easy access to Downtown Houston and the Medical Center. If you're looking for a community that offers all the excitement of an urban lifestyle, look no further than Upper Kirby. Upper Kirby has plenty to give you an active lifestyle, from swimming in our sparkling pool to working out in our fitness center with a spinning room and cardio equipment. You'll enjoy amenities that add convenience to your life, including covered parking in our multi-level parking garage, ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit:65 lbs(2nd floor), 35 lbs(3rd-5th floors)
Parking Details: Garage lot. Two Level Garage available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Upper Kirby have any available units?
Upper Kirby has 23 units available starting at $1,287 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Upper Kirby have?
Some of Upper Kirby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Upper Kirby currently offering any rent specials?
Upper Kirby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Upper Kirby pet-friendly?
Yes, Upper Kirby is pet friendly.
Does Upper Kirby offer parking?
Yes, Upper Kirby offers parking.
Does Upper Kirby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Upper Kirby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Upper Kirby have a pool?
Yes, Upper Kirby has a pool.
Does Upper Kirby have accessible units?
No, Upper Kirby does not have accessible units.
Does Upper Kirby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Upper Kirby has units with dishwashers.
