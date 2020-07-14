Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system business center clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance courtyard game room hot tub lobby pool table

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Located in one of Houston's most exciting urban areas, Upper Kirby offers so much within your apartment home, community, and surrounding area. We're in the center of the chic, sophisticated social scene of the Upper Kirby / Greenway Plaza neighborhood in Houston! Upper Kirby is minutes from boutique shopping, excellent restaurants, and entertainment. Our location provides easy access to Downtown Houston and the Medical Center. If you're looking for a community that offers all the excitement of an urban lifestyle, look no further than Upper Kirby. Upper Kirby has plenty to give you an active lifestyle, from swimming in our sparkling pool to working out in our fitness center with a spinning room and cardio equipment. You'll enjoy amenities that add convenience to your life, including covered parking in our multi-level parking garage, ...