Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:24 PM

200 Apartments under $800 for rent in Houston, TX

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
893 sqft
Limited access gate into the property. Residents love the complex's 3 pools and relaxing clubhouse. Nearby, residents can find great restaurants and a park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
15 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
60 Units Available
Westchase
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
900 sqft
Finding a great place to live near downtown Houston has never been easier! Central Park Apartments is located in the heart of Westchase making it convenient to live where you work and play.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
21 Units Available
City Station
905 Cypress Station, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1205 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer dryer hookup, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, and parking. Great location just minutes from shops, restaurants, and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$699
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1050 sqft
Park at Voss Apartments in Houston, Texas Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
North Park Forest
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1037 sqft
Large apartments with 11-foot ceilings, air conditioning, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer in unit. Community has a soccer field, hot tub, playbround and sparkling swimming pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
20 Units Available
Great Uptown
Briarwood
2520 Winrock Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,161
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,661
1800 sqft
Furnished apartments available, plus flexible lease terms. Private entrance to each home and a gated entrance to the community for comfort and privacy. Five minute walk to multiple bus lines.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Westwood
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
One- and two-bedroom apartments can come fully furnished. Amenities include central air conditioning/heat, breakfast bar, mini blinds, fireplace, walk-in closets, and tile flooring. Community has clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Near I-45.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
38 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
948 sqft
Peaceful community with over-sized apartments, surrounded by woodland. Classy, contemporary units have granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Speedy transportation links via nearby I-45.
Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
7 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$609
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
786 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Pet friendly family apartments within walking distance of two schools, Lee High School and Pilgrim Academy. Units have a dishwasher, microwave, ceiling fan, air conditioning, and walk-in closets. Fast transportation links via nearby Southwest Freeway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
920 sqft
1-2 bedroom units come with patio or balcony and air conditioning. Premises offer playground, pool, on-site laundry and tennis court. Dogs and cats welcome. Nearby bus stop makes commuting and errands easy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$535
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
954 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
67 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$689
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$749
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1102 sqft
Recently remodeled studios and 2-bedroom apartments with granite counters, crown molding and hardwood floors. Community features include cyber cafe, carports, fitness center and four pools. Just minutes from shops, Hwy 6, and George Bush Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:03pm
6 Units Available
Edgebrook
Edgebrook Apartments
101 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring a pool, outdoor grills, walk-in closets and laundry connections. Minutes from NASA and Baybrook Mall and convenient to Galveston, Texas City and central Houston.
Last updated July 12 at 02:57pm
5 Units Available
Clear Lake
University Green Apartments
1620 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
889 sqft
Property located near campus. Remodeled units have access to a pool and jacuzzi.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$760
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1235 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units and unique townhomes located on resort-inspired landscape. Recently renovated. Refinished cabinets and countertops with modern appliances. Grounds include two resort-style pools, summer kitchen, and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
82 Units Available
Briarforest
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,139
1144 sqft
Newly renovated, this is modern living as it should be. Three pools, cardio fitness center, and a cyber cafe. Spectacular one to three bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, located near Terry Hershey Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Edgebrook
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$698
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
986 sqft
Saltwater swimming pool with a pebble stone sundeck. Kitchens with breakfast bars. Laundry facility, on-site management, and online rent payment for convenience. Give minutes to I-45.
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
44 Units Available
Braeswood Place
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
949 sqft
Delivering the finest apartments in Houston, Texas, Mainstream Apartments is a charming community that provides its residents with an ideal foundation for a comfortable lifestyle.

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

