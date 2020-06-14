Apartment List
749 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Greater Heights
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,725
711 sqft
15th Street Flats is the premier destination for exquisite one and two bedroom apartment homes. Our inspired Broadstone community is brimming with stunning architecture and all-inclusive amenities, just waiting for you to explore.
Retreat at Steeplechase
11245 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
Beautiful complex situated on West Road just minutes from great food and entertainment and easy access to Willowbrook Mall. Resort-style pool, massage salon, movie theater and putting green on premises.
Astrodome
Scotland Yard
2250 Holly Hall St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
632 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Greater Heights
Heights Waterworks
515 W 20th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,501
718 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Braeswood Place
Broadstone Toscano
2900 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
814 sqft
Units have huge walk-in closets for maximum storage. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym and a huge sparkling pool. Property very conveniently located.
District at Washington
230 TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
784 sqft
Just blocks from Washington Avenue. Residents have easy access to numerous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Units offer gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Property includes a gym, pool and hot tub.
Great Uptown
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,251
908 sqft
Homes with luxurious features such as massive bedrooms and stainless steel appliances. Many fitness amenities and a pool/jacuzzi offered to tenants. Great resident care through a cooperative on-site maintenance team. Located within minutes of I-610, I-69, and The Galleria.
Great Uptown
Montecito
2300 McCue Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,064
832 sqft
Prime Uptown location situated on six acres of land. Near excellent shops and restaurants. Apartments feature custom cabinets, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances. Furnished units available.
University Place
Maroneal
2222 Maroneal St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,130
837 sqft
Mid-rise apartment complex with peaceful courtyard and pool. Located just minutes from downtown, a Medical Center and nearby shopping and dining. Modern finishes like stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in unit.
Meyerland Area
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
761 sqft
Homes with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and large soaking tubs in a pet-friendly community. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, reserved parking and grilling stations. Close to I-610.
Downtown Houston
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,796
873 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Eldridge - West Oaks
San Paloma
1255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
897 sqft
Upgraded units feature spacious floor plans that have island kitchens. Beautiful pool and other amenities offered to all residents. Excellent location in Houston.
Eldridge - West Oaks
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
898 sqft
Newly remodeled 1-2 bedroom luxury apartments next to Buffalo Bayou and Terry Hershey Park. Features nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, in-unit W/D, garden tubs and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with BBQs, parking garage.
Highpoint At Cypresswood Apartments
13920 Mandolin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
712 sqft
Four-story luxury community with modern touches, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Beautiful community with picture-perfect courtyards and large dog park. Located close to hiking trails and nearby parks.
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
645 sqft
Gated community boasts units with brand new interiors and unique floor plans. Residents can use the on-site tennis court and dog park.
MacGregor
Broadstone Lofts at Hermann Park
1 Hermann Park Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
756 sqft
High ceilings and open floor plans with kitchen islands. Exposed brick walls and ductwork. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, plus free weights and a private studio for yoga/pilates. Within blocks of the Braes Bayou walking trails.
Memorial
Broadstone Energy Park
880 Highway 6 S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$981
744 sqft
Modern yet traditional, Broadstone Energy Park apartments are the height of luxury. With walk-in closets, a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, fire pit and a pristine lap pool, it's difficult to know what to love most!
Braeswood Place
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
926 sqft
This luxurious community is located in a prestigious neighborhood and offers everything from one-bedroom apartments to three-story townhomes. Brays Bayou is right across the street. Recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
684 sqft
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Astrodome
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,055
827 sqft
Spacious apartments with granite counters, beautiful wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer included. Sun deck with swimming pool, fitness center, game room, business center and dog park. Near Texas Medical Campus.
Great Uptown
Broadstone Post Oak
3100 Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,210
789 sqft
New luxury apartment community. Moments away from all the exciting venues along the I-610 corridor. Relax with lakeside views, hot tub, coffee bar and onsite yoga in this smoke-free community.
Great Uptown
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
915 sqft
All units have eat-in kitchens, dishwashers and sunken living rooms. Tenants have access to community secret gardens, courtyard and swimming pool. Located with convenient access to I-69 for an easy commute.
Eldridge - West Oaks
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
831 sqft
Sparkling pool with water features, lined by immaculate gardens. Park-like grounds with walking paths, art, mature landscaping. Wide open kitchens with breakfast bars. Management located on-site with Spanish-speaking staff. Option for online rent payments.
Eldridge - West Oaks
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
770 sqft
Prime East Houston location with easy access to highways 225 and146, and I-10. Great shopping, dining and nightlife nearby. Apartments have designer paint, upgraded flooring, granite countertops and more.

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

