University of Houston-Downtown
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:34 AM
83 Apartments For Rent Near University of Houston-Downtown
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 AM
65 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,795
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1346 sqft
LuxuryLuxury Luxury interior design by the Finger Companies. Apartments feature gas range, roller shades, carpet, and washer and dryer. Several beautiful, spacious open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:51 PM
81 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Skyhouse Main
1725 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1133 sqft
Located in the thriving downtown Main Street Corridor. A high-rise luxury residence with elevator, gym, pool, tennis court, parking garage and a concierge service. All units have laundry and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
56 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Jackson Hill
320 Jackson Hill St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,690
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,130
1560 sqft
Stunning city views with luxury interior design. Kitchen features Whirlpool appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinets, plus an island with wine chiller. Units have 9- to 10-foot bedroom ceilings.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
56 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Aris Market Square
409 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,040
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,640
1052 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,785
1640 sqft
Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, valet service and coffee bar. Walking distance to Market Square Park.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Windsor Memorial
3131 Memorial Ct, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,435
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings and large windows for spacious living. Resort-style pool with shaded cabana lounges. Game room with billiards, plus a cigar room for kicking back in style. Easy access to walking and biking trails along the Buffalo Bayou.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:44 PM
77 Units Available
Downtown Houston
SkyHouse Houston
1625 Main St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,638
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,658
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
995 sqft
The best of downtown Houston high-rise living. State-of-the-art spacious units with granite counters, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop amenity deck with pool and deluxe clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 AM
135 Units Available
Midtown
2111 Austin Apartments
2111 Austin Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,485
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1095 sqft
2111 Austin offers spacious floor plans with high-end finishes only found in custom homes. With its carefully designed amenities and outstanding location, 2111 Austin is destined to be the ultimate living experience.
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
76 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Market Square Tower
777 Preston St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,261
972 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,919
1814 sqft
Cosmopolitan, spotless apartments in landmark tower with penthouse pool, movie theater, wine room, and Internet cafe. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and extra storage. City-center location close to downtown Houston's busy bars and boutique stores.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
79 Units Available
Downtown Houston
500 Crawford
500 Crawford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,695
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1306 sqft
Walkable, Downtown Houston community across from Minute Maid Park. Upscale 1- and 2-bedroom units feature walk-in closets, in-units laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has sports lounge, 24-hr gym and parking garage.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
68 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Catalyst Houston
1475 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,569
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,599
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,768
1399 sqft
Centrally located in downtown Houston. Meticulously designed apartments featuring modern amenities such as plank flooring. Select apartments boast sweeping city views. Communal amenities include a rooftop sundeck, fitness center, and wine and cigar library.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
34 Units Available
Downtown Houston
The Hamilton
1800 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,525
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1169 sqft
Excellent location near St. Joseph's Medical Center, I-45 and I-69. 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens and in-unit laundry. Community amenities include fire pit, yoga, pool and more. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
68 Units Available
Midtown
Camden City Centre
301 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,109
741 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,239
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,609
1235 sqft
Wide open floor plans, ten foot ceilings and expansive windows. Movie room with projector and theater-style seating. Resort-style pools with swim-up high-top tables. Just blocks from a dozen restaurants and bars. Fast access to I-45.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
63 Units Available
Downtown Houston
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,432
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,525
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1189 sqft
In Downtown Houston. High-end living spaces with stunning views of the skyline. Minutes from sports, dining and entertainment. Updated interiors with spacious open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
100 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Downtown Houston
1515 Austin Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,969
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1500 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
51 Units Available
Midtown
Camden McGowen Station
2727 Travis Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,299
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,519
932 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,489
1451 sqft
Luxury apartments in a great midtown location close to the McGowen METRORail Station. Units have private balconies, chef-inspired kitchens and stainless appliances. Complex features a pool, lounge and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
27 Units Available
Greater Heights
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1442 sqft
Walk-in closets, full-sized washer and dryer, and open kitchens for spacious living with every floorplan. Waterfall-fed pool surrounded by palm trees and brick sundeck. Less than a mile to Stude Park, I-10, and numerous shopping and dining options.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
30 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
The Core
3990 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1315 sqft
Industrial-chic design with stained concrete or wood-style flooring. Courtyards with resort-style pools, fountains, grill areas, and shaded seating. Less than a mile to I-10 and Buffalo Bayou Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
216 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,175
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1831 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Elegance and timeless are essential elements of style that define living in the South of France.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
59 Units Available
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,660
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1301 sqft
ALEXAN LOWER HEIGHTS offers a decidedly modern and convenient apartment community. Located south of Houston’s historic Heights neighborhood and just minutes from downtown, you’ll find yourself in the center of almost everything Houston has to offer.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
Greater Heights
Elan Heights
825 Usener St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,489
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1291 sqft
Sophisticated, luxury apartments in the Greater Heights neighborhood. Modern architecture with upscale finishes. On-site fitness studio, yoga room, courtyard, pool and game room. W/D in unit. Close to dining, arts, shopping and more.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 AM
60 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Star
1111 Rusk St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,910
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1413 sqft
Within a historic building transformed into downtown Houston's newest high rise apartment community. Amenities include a dog spa, a rooftop terrace and a pool. Interiors feature farmhouse sinks, stainless steel appliances and wine refrigerators.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
47 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Eighteen25 Downtown
1825 San Jacinto St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,166
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,245
1209 sqft
High-rise apartment complex convenient to I-69 and within walking distance to Downtown Houston. Apartments boast floor-to-ceiling windows and his and hers showers. On-site hydromassage station, kitchen lounge area, and rooftop pool with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
32 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Tinsley on the Park
919 Gillette St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,298
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,011
1123 sqft
Various floor plans to match your lifestyle and family size. Private balconies, quartz counters and hardwood floors. Large outdoor swimming pool surrounded by cabanas and sun bathing areas.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
28 Units Available
Midtown
Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,149
617 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1205 sqft
Designer kitchens with track or pendant lighting and granite countertops. Resort-style pool surrounded by palm trees. Game room with billiards, shuffleboard and a poker table. Located within blocks of restaurants and nightlife.