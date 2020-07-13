Apartment List
/
TX
/
houston
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:35 AM

779 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
$
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
74 Units Available
Minnetex
Smart Living on Cullen
13555 Cullen Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Compromise is a thing of the past. Smart Living on Cullen has everything you are looking for in your new home, in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
28 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
The Inverness
3133 Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1198 sqft
Home interiors with options for bay windows, oversized soaking tubs, private patios. Fitness center with cardio theater. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
40 Units Available
Cortland Vue Kingsland
18021 Kingsland Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1425 sqft
Luxury apartments feature spacious living areas and a variety of floor plans. Amenities include clubhouse, business center, billiards room and a pool. Direct access to the George Bush Park bike trails.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
30 Units Available
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1298 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1548 sqft
Located in the top-rated Cypress-Fairbanks ISD and close to major employers like Sysco and North Cypress Medical Center, our community offers a world of opportunity – close to home.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
72 Units Available
Downtown Houston
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$983
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$955
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
64 Units Available
Great Uptown
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1399 sqft
Luxury homes built in 2015, so all residents will be amongst the first to live in their homes. Generous counter space in all kitchens, with chef's islands in most floor plans. Walk to Rice Epicurean Market.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
16 Units Available
Park At Willowbrook Apartments
7100 Smiling Wood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$734
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$913
922 sqft
Located down a quiet road with open, green spaces, this gated community is pet-friendly. Conveniently located near Tomball Parkway for shopping and dining. Washer/dryer hookup, vaulted ceilings and community pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
31 Units Available
Cortland Copper Springs
13333 West Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1337 sqft
Situated in a quiet and laid-back area with easy access to NW Freeways HOV. Gorgeous modern apartments with full-size W/D in unit, huge patio/balconies and black GE appliances packages. Recently renovated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
24 Units Available
University Place
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,654
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,860
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end homes with engineered hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite slab and marble countertops, designer track and pendant lighting. Outdoor kitchen and cabana lounges. LEED Certified. Just blocks from Rice University.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
5 Units Available
Neartown - Montrose
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1903 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
$
51 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
938 sqft
Located just seconds from the shopping along Richmond Avenue, this community provides residents with on-site amenities such as a swimming pool, coffee bar and gym. Units feature walk-in closets and balconies or patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
$
37 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
28 Units Available
Lakeview Estates
1699 Romano Park Ln W, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
1163 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1481 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops, private garages and designer flooring. Common amenities include a resort-inspired pool, a 24-hour fitness center and a dog park. Twenty minutes from the international airport.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
$
60 Units Available
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$669
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
934 sqft
Minutes from I-10, with convenient access to city's downtown. Spacious one and two bedroom homes with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly, with a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
28 Units Available
University Place
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,342
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,217
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,704
2455 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
13 Units Available
Fairbanks - Northwest Crossing
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Faux wood flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Monthly social activities and on-site management. Fast access to Highway 290/Northwest Freeway
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
111 Units Available
Greenway - Upper Kirby
Hanover River Oaks
2651 Kipling St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,706
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1733 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,913
2944 sqft
Hanover River Oaks features new luxury apartment homes with one of a kind amenities set in the city of Houston.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
21 Units Available
Astrodome
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
865 sqft
Lush landscaping with creeks. Fitness center with cardio equipment and free weights. Walk-in closet with each bedroom. Immediate access to I-610 and 288.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
188 Units Available
Territory at Greenhouse
2500 Greenhouse Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1523 sqft
Territory at Greenhouse is more than just an apartment community; it’s a stylish retreat that puts Cullen Park in your backyard and Katy’s best shopping and dining just a short distance from home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
10 Units Available
Astrodome
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
$
20 Units Available
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
936 sqft
Take pleasure in convenient unit features, including eat-in kitchens and washer-dryer hookups. Efficient living with on-site amenities, including open lot parking and Internet access. Enjoy flying remote controlled airplanes at the nearby Schiveley R/C Field.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
$
33 Units Available
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
Arbor On Richmond
3401 Ocee St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$730
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$832
950 sqft
Offering 1-2 bedroom units, this complex is near Hwy. 59 and the 610 Loop. Pet-friendly amenities, air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers and extra storage in all units. Some include hardwood floors and recent renovation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
29 Units Available
Fourth Ward
Ashton on West Dallas
1616 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,012
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1262 sqft
Living Areas 10-foot ceilings Full-size washer and dryer Two custom finishes of bamboo plank flooring Solar shades Digital thermostat Private backyard* Direct dog park access* Alarms in all residences High speed Internet access** Gourmet Kitchens

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $838 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Houston over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.
    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Houston rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Houston, many other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Houston is also more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,025 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Houston fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHouston 3 BedroomsHouston Accessible ApartmentsHouston Apartments under $600Houston Apartments under $700
    Houston Apartments under $800Houston Apartments with BalconyHouston Apartments with GarageHouston Apartments with GymHouston Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHouston Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHouston Apartments with Parking
    Houston Apartments with PoolHouston Apartments with Washer-DryerHouston Dog Friendly ApartmentsHouston Furnished ApartmentsHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
    Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
    Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
    Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
    MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
    Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
    University of Houston