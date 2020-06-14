Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:28 PM

608 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Houston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
41 Units Available
Arlo Buffalo Heights
225 S Heights Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,279
663 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1315 sqft
Sophisticated interior design with ceramic tile flooring, Italian-made espresso cabinetry, granite countertops. Resort-style pool with spectacular central fountain. Across the street from Spotts Park and access to Buffalo Bayou bike trails.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
12 Units Available
Cabochon at River Oaks
2828 Bammel Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,156
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cutting-edge high-rise apartments that overlook a well-maintained swimming pool. Close to River Oaks Shopping Center, this complex offers concierge, a coffee bar, and clubhouse. Pet friendly units include granite counters, patios, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
54 Units Available
Brisa at Shadowlake
2840 Shadowbriar Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1300 sqft
Resort-style community near the Galleria. Also close to major transportation corridors, such as I-10 and Sam Houston Parkway. Apartments feature high-caliber kitchens and oversized walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
The Museum District
35 Units Available
The Carter
4 Chelsea Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,509
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1803 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,543
3329 sqft
Situated in the desirable Museum District in Houston, just off Southwest Freeway. Elegant apartments feature W/D, fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and giant walk-in closets. Cozy community courtyard.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Memorial Parkway
41 Units Available
The Gallery at Katy
1007 S Mason Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1133 sqft
Amenities for active living - track, indoor and outdoor sport courts, fitness center with cardio and strength machines. Walk-in closets with all floor plans. Five minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment at Mason Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Houston
58 Units Available
Houston House
1617 Fannin St, Houston, TX
Studio
$795
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,009
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1083 sqft
Rooftop deck with 360 views, plus rooftop pool. Full-sized basketball court and fitness center open 24 hours. Balconies available with every floor plan. Just a half mile to numerous restaurants, light rail access, and I-45/Gulf Freeway.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
11 Units Available
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1430 sqft
New-build apartments at Parkway Flats offer the latest in upgraded amenities in a vibrant Houston community with a pool and a tranquility pond. Brushed nickel finishes, built-ins, kitchen islands and patios make living here easy and luxurious.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
57 Units Available
1711 Caroline Apartments
1711 Caroline Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,979
1234 sqft
High-end downtown luxury apartments with one or two bedrooms. Walking distance to shopping, local dining, parks, and jogging/walking trails. Near Discovery Green. Pet-friendly community offers elevator, controlled access, fitness center. Features patio/balcony, air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
37 Units Available
Pearl Washington
5454 Washington Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,312
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,887
1444 sqft
Three miles from Downtown Houston puts residents in the heart of the city's social scene. Modern floor plans and amenities like EVgo car-charging stations. One, two, and three bedrooms with hardwood floors and balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
48 Units Available
Pearl Woodlake
2033 S Gessner Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
$970
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1326 sqft
Stylish and luxurious apartment complex located near Houston's Energy Corridor and West Chase. Spacious floor plans with modern finishes. Beautiful community with courtyard, dog park and pool.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Memorial
43 Units Available
Pearl City Centre
10402 Town and Country Way, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,345
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,303
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,673
1278 sqft
Conveniently located in City Centre near I-10. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stunning interior design and resort-level amenities. Patio/balcony and in-unit laundry, plus a variety of on-site amenities, including pool, clubhouse, and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,604
1365 sqft
Comfy 1-3 bedroom apartments with exclusive access to many community amenities: a beach-entry pool, a 24 hour fitness center, and a business center. Conveniently situated between I-45 and Beltway 8 for easy access to Downtown Houston. Gated community. Each resident has his/her own garage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Memorial
16 Units Available
The Grand on Memorial
15135 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
1162 sqft
Very friendly staff. Fully equipped unit with stainless steel appliances. Residents have private access to Terry Hershey Park.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Great Uptown
37 Units Available
Avenue R
5455 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
1176 sqft
Luxurious and contemporary apartment amenities: kitchens with islands, stainless steel appliances, etc. Great location with easy access to I-610 (The Loop). Walking distance to Best Buy, REI, The Galleria Mall, and many others. Property offers 2 pools, a sky lounge, and a great fitness center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
38 Units Available
Estates at Memorial Heights
616 Memorial Heights Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1265 sqft
Pet-friendly property with a dog park. Residents can work out in the interior basketball court or relax in the swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Great Uptown
31 Units Available
WaterWall
2801 Waterwall Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,432
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,201
1396 sqft
Complex offers amenities and perks such as a driver service, concierge, Sky lounge, and a 24-hour lobby. Residents have easy and close access to The Galleria.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Westchase
12 Units Available
Richmond Towne Homes
10777 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1136 sqft
Large windows for plenty of natural light throughout. Attached garage and in-home washer/dryer with every floor plan. Corporate housing and six-month leases available. Minutes to Beltway 8 and Westpark Tollway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Astrodome
42 Units Available
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,113
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,896
1442 sqft
Variety of townhome/apartment choices with stylish design. Premier amenities package with a resort-style pool and a 1,900 sq. ft. athletic club. Residents enjoy the elegant, on-site clubhouse for social gatherings. Ideally located just minutes from Rice Univ, Univ of Houston, and Reliant Stadium.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westchase
25 Units Available
Plaza at Westchase
2601 Woodland Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
911 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,153
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,558
1272 sqft
Located on Westheimer, which is close to 3 major freeways and within walking distance to many grocery stores and shopping centers. Very clean community and a friendly, cooperative staff.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Kingwood
32 Units Available
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
32 Units Available
Pearl Greenway
3788 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1390 sqft
Green community that offers electric car charging stations and energy efficient appliances and windows. Very luxurious apartments featuring open floor pans and integrated surround sound. Vegas-style pool surrounded by TVs, cabanas, and BBQs. Near Chipotle, Central Market, and Costco.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Neartown - Montrose
38 Units Available
Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,152
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1061 sqft
Located in the River Oaks neighborhood within an ideal distance of shopping centers and grocery stores (Whole Foods, River Oaks Shopping District). Units with featured stainless steel appliances situated in a secure gated community with a 24 hour courtesy officer on-site.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Greenway - Upper Kirby
36 Units Available
36sixty
3660 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
964 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1311 sqft
Kitchens have islands for spacious, open living spaces. Furnished guest suite available for rental/reservation. Weekly classes in the fitness center, plus regular resident events and socials. Three dog runs, with agility equipment.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Eldridge - West Oaks
16 Units Available
WestEnd
2255 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1071 sqft
Residents live in a complex with great atmosphere. Property built in a boutique style and boasts a Wi-Fi lounge along with a pool. Units have a choice of paint, wood flooring, pool view, and other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Houston, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Houston renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

