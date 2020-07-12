110 Apartments for rent in Neartown - Montrose, Houston, TX
Living in Neartown - Montrose in Houston is an urban walker's dream where creative minds gather in this eclectic neighborhood. Historic charm blends with modern conveniences in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.
Once known for its highly affordable housing, the Neartown Association worked to help improve the quality of life and preserve the historic fiber of the community. The result is a creative vibe filled with free-spirit residents who love living in the "Greenwich Village of Houston."
The trendy neighborhood isn't as affordable as it used to be, but there's more entertainment, shopping, and dining than ever before. There's also always something going on around Neartown-Montrose like annual festivals, year-round events, antique shopping, and scoring vintage finds in its retail district.
Look for apartments in Neartown-Montrose among the colorful row houses and ivy-covered homes that line the streets. Newer apartment complexes are also available for those looking for updated amenities and modern conveniences around every corner.
Driving in Neartown-Montrose
Neartown-Montrose's preferred method of transportation is walking and biking, although getting to the rest of the city by car is the norm. Residents have quick access to I-69 to connect to Downtown Houston and beyond. Cutting through the neighborhood also makes it doable to get to nearby Midtown, Fourth Ward, and Museum Of Fine Arts, Houston quickly.
You should be able to find an apartment in Neartown-Montrose with garage or on-site parking, as well as street parking options scattered throughout the neighborhood. Annual events increase congestion, and Houston is notorious for its traffic snarls during rush hour.
Neartown-Montrose Public Transit
Locals make the most of the Neartown-Montrose community by walking and biking everywhere they need to go. There's also a private Wave jitney service with daily or weekly passes where members can hop off and on to connect to Houston's best nightlife hotspots.
Owning a car is still the norm in Houston, but depending on where you work, living carfree is possible in Neartown-Houston. In a pinch, an Uber or Lyft rideshare is also available to get you everywhere you need to go.
Living in Neartown-Montrose is a creative spirit's dream where arts, culture, and independence are embraced. Pick and choose your new apartment based on your favorite amenities and location to make the most of your new life in Neartown-Montrose.
Neartown-Montrose is primarily filled with young professionals in their mid to late 30s with an even male to female ratio. This creative-minded community loves the funky vibe the neighborhood offers without compromising on urban amenities. It's also an LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood where all are welcome.
Families and kids are also welcome around Neartown-Montrose with well-regarded schools and plenty of nearby green space to choose from. The family demographic is still growing around Neartown-Montrose, but as more young professionals call the area home, kids are bound to follow. Top Tourists Attractions Houston is an arts and culture city, and Neartown-Montrose is no exception. Take in a show at the Stages Repertory Theatre to see one of the city's leading theatre companies and among its leading nonprofits performing arts producers.
Depending on your musical tastes, honky-tonk music is embraced in the neighborhood favorite Goodnight Charlie's. Shopping is always on the itinerary when you live in Neartown-Montrose with an eclectic mix of retail, boutiques, and art galleries in a four-square-mile area.
Restaurant and bar crawling is also a popular pastime around Neartown-Montrose, with a mix of world-class options and funky, independent, and LGBTQ+ options to choose from. There's also a brewery bike tour that cruises through the evening on a "Fietscafe" where everyone pedals and drinks their way through the neighborhood.
Locals take their visitors by the octagonal Rothko Chapel featuring oversized abstract murals. It will inspire your creative spirit before window shopping indie art galleries and hitting the vintage stores.
Although you won't find dedicated, expansive green space around Neartown-Montrose, you're never far from opportunities to embrace the great outdoors. The nearby Buffalo Bayou Park offers 160-acres of winding green space with dazzling views of Downtown Houston's skyline. There's also a skate park, which also makes for a brilliant day of people watching.
Head south to find Hermann Park and the Houston Zoo with a golf course, Japanese garden, and natural science museum. Let the kids ride the pint-sized train for their adventure in Hermann Park.