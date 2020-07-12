110 Apartments for rent in Neartown - Montrose, Houston, TX

Living in Neartown - Montrose in Houston is an urban walker's dream where creative minds gather in this eclectic neighborhood. Historic charm blends with modern conveniences in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.

Once known for its highly affordable housing, the Neartown Association worked to help improve the quality of life and preserve the historic fiber of the community. The result is a creative vibe filled with free-spirit residents who love living in the "Greenwich Village of Houston."

The trendy neighborhood isn't as affordable as it used to be, but there's more entertainment, shopping, and dining than ever before. There's also always something going on around Neartown-Montrose like annual festivals, year-round events, antique shopping, and scoring vintage finds in its retail district.

Look for apartments in Neartown-Montrose among the colorful row houses and ivy-covered homes that line the streets. Newer apartment complexes are also available for those looking for updated amenities and modern conveniences around every corner.