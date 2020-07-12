Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:53 PM

110 Apartments for rent in Neartown - Montrose, Houston, TX

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
$
40 Units Available
Villas at River Oaks
777 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,142
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1061 sqft
Located in the River Oaks neighborhood within an ideal distance of shopping centers and grocery stores (Whole Foods, River Oaks Shopping District). Units with featured stainless steel appliances situated in a secure gated community with a 24 hour courtesy officer on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
5 Units Available
1919 Portsmouth St
1919 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1378 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1919 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
22 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,414
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
$
5 Units Available
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1903 Portsmouth St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
34 Units Available
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1328 sqft
Cosmopolitan, fully furnished apartments in Neartown Montrose. All units come with air conditioner, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Clubhouse includes gym, pool, garage and free internet access. Fully handicapped accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 12:02pm
$
4 Units Available
420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 420 W. Alabama in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm
$
5 Units Available
201 Emerson
201 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
640 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 201 Emerson in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
22 Units Available
Muse Museum District
1301 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,255
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1340 sqft
Located in the Museum District, close to Highland Village, Rice Village and The Galleria. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and tumbled stone backsplashes. Community offers courtyard pool, tanning ledge and lanai.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
15 Units Available
Le Palais Apartments
1916 West Gray Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,594
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,113
1263 sqft
1916 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019 Live like a Parisian in the heart of Houston.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1210 sqft
Conveniently located in the Inner Loop in Houston, these apartments are close to shops, dining, parks and entertainment. Community features water fountains, gazebos and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,495
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1288 sqft
Located right on the banks of Buffalo Bayou with sweeping views of the city. Complex offers 24-hour concierge service, dry cleaning pickup, valet parking and on-site management.
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
13 Units Available
Mt. Vernon Lofts
4509 Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
703 sqft
Mt Vernon lofts is located in the heart of the historic Montrose District and offers an array of lifestyles suited to your unique desire.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
24 Units Available
Encore Montrose
4508 Graustark Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,531
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1164 sqft
Modern units with classic inspiration. Cabin-style architecture with a sundeck, grilling stations, and a pool/spa. Cozy lobby with sofas, bean bags, and a bar area.
Last updated July 12 at 12:25pm
$
55 Units Available
AMLI 2121
2121 Allen Pky, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,333
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1583 sqft
High-end interiors with stained wood cabinetry and oversized granite countertops. Stunning resort-style pool with fountains and tanning deck, plus second pool with lap lanes. Fitness center with yoga/P90X studio, cardio, and strength-training equipment. Across the street from Buffalo Bayou Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:33pm
15 Units Available
Block at Montrose
1528 California St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Block at Montrose in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
28 Units Available
AMLI River Oaks
1340 W Gray St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1221 sqft
Highly regarded maintenance staff. Property perks include over 25 local discounts and a community blog. Residents frequent the on-site courtyard, pool, grilling/dining area, and pet park. Units have contemporary and dramatic layout with elegant touches and luxurious bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 12:40pm
$
1 Unit Available
3618 Garrott St
3618 Garrott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3618 Garrott St in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
217 Units Available
Residence at La Colombe d'Or
3411 Yoakum Boulevard, Houston, TX
Studio
$2,175
752 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,480
1118 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,065
1831 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Elegance and timeless are essential elements of style that define living in the South of France.
Last updated July 12 at 12:09pm
$
81 Units Available
The Driscoll at River Oaks
1958 W Gray St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,985
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1513 sqft
Next level apartment living starts right here. The Driscoll at River Oaks, Houston, Texas is ideally located within a short walk to world-class shopping and dining destinations, entertainment venues, pristine parks, and charming nearby neighborhoods.
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
65 Units Available
2900 West Dallas
2900 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,795
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1346 sqft
LuxuryLuxury Luxury interior design by the Finger Companies. Apartments feature gas range, roller shades, carpet, and washer and dryer. Several beautiful, spacious open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
3 Units Available
The Plaza at River Oaks
1920 W Gray St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Courtyard with tiered fountain and landscaping. Crown molding and slate entries. Walk-in closets in all floor plans. Walk to River Oaks Shopping Center. Just a half mile to Buffalo Bayou Park.
Last updated July 12 at 12:10pm
50 Units Available
The Susanne
3833 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,675
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1289 sqft
Luxury apartments at The Susanne are decorated by the prestigious Finger Companies. Features include oak hardwood flooring, kitchen island with built-in wine chiller and garden-style bathtubs.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
1 Unit Available
Garrott
3602 Garrott Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Garrott in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 3 at 07:35pm
2 Units Available
425 Emerson
425 Emerson Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$795
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large Studio in Westmoreland Historical District - Large, Upstairs Studio. 75 Walk Score! Hardwood Flooring, Walk-in Closet. On-site Laundry, Off-street Parking. Shown by appointment.
Neartown - Montrose
Neighborhood Guide
Renting in Neartown - Montrose, Houston, TX

Living in Neartown - Montrose in Houston is an urban walker's dream where creative minds gather in this eclectic neighborhood. Historic charm blends with modern conveniences in this rapidly evolving neighborhood.

Once known for its highly affordable housing, the Neartown Association worked to help improve the quality of life and preserve the historic fiber of the community. The result is a creative vibe filled with free-spirit residents who love living in the "Greenwich Village of Houston."

The trendy neighborhood isn't as affordable as it used to be, but there's more entertainment, shopping, and dining than ever before. There's also always something going on around Neartown-Montrose like annual festivals, year-round events, antique shopping, and scoring vintage finds in its retail district.

Look for apartments in Neartown-Montrose among the colorful row houses and ivy-covered homes that line the streets. Newer apartment complexes are also available for those looking for updated amenities and modern conveniences around every corner.

Transportation

Driving in Neartown-Montrose

Neartown-Montrose's preferred method of transportation is walking and biking, although getting to the rest of the city by car is the norm. Residents have quick access to I-69 to connect to Downtown Houston and beyond. Cutting through the neighborhood also makes it doable to get to nearby Midtown, Fourth Ward, and Museum Of Fine Arts, Houston quickly.

You should be able to find an apartment in Neartown-Montrose with garage or on-site parking, as well as street parking options scattered throughout the neighborhood. Annual events increase congestion, and Houston is notorious for its traffic snarls during rush hour.

Neartown-Montrose Public Transit

Locals make the most of the Neartown-Montrose community by walking and biking everywhere they need to go. There's also a private Wave jitney service with daily or weekly passes where members can hop off and on to connect to Houston's best nightlife hotspots.

Owning a car is still the norm in Houston, but depending on where you work, living carfree is possible in Neartown-Houston. In a pinch, an Uber or Lyft rideshare is also available to get you everywhere you need to go.

Living in Neartown-Montrose is a creative spirit's dream where arts, culture, and independence are embraced. Pick and choose your new apartment based on your favorite amenities and location to make the most of your new life in Neartown-Montrose.

Demographics

Neartown-Montrose is primarily filled with young professionals in their mid to late 30s with an even male to female ratio. This creative-minded community loves the funky vibe the neighborhood offers without compromising on urban amenities. It's also an LGBTQ+ friendly neighborhood where all are welcome.

Families and kids are also welcome around Neartown-Montrose with well-regarded schools and plenty of nearby green space to choose from. The family demographic is still growing around Neartown-Montrose, but as more young professionals call the area home, kids are bound to follow. Top Tourists Attractions Houston is an arts and culture city, and Neartown-Montrose is no exception. Take in a show at the Stages Repertory Theatre to see one of the city's leading theatre companies and among its leading nonprofits performing arts producers.

Depending on your musical tastes, honky-tonk music is embraced in the neighborhood favorite Goodnight Charlie's. Shopping is always on the itinerary when you live in Neartown-Montrose with an eclectic mix of retail, boutiques, and art galleries in a four-square-mile area.

Restaurant and bar crawling is also a popular pastime around Neartown-Montrose, with a mix of world-class options and funky, independent, and LGBTQ+ options to choose from. There's also a brewery bike tour that cruises through the evening on a "Fietscafe" where everyone pedals and drinks their way through the neighborhood.

Locals take their visitors by the octagonal Rothko Chapel featuring oversized abstract murals. It will inspire your creative spirit before window shopping indie art galleries and hitting the vintage stores.

Parks and Recreation

Although you won't find dedicated, expansive green space around Neartown-Montrose, you're never far from opportunities to embrace the great outdoors. The nearby Buffalo Bayou Park offers 160-acres of winding green space with dazzling views of Downtown Houston's skyline. There's also a skate park, which also makes for a brilliant day of people watching.

Head south to find Hermann Park and the Houston Zoo with a golf course, Japanese garden, and natural science museum. Let the kids ride the pint-sized train for their adventure in Hermann Park.

