Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:36 AM

102 Furnished Apartments for rent in Houston, TX

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Great Uptown
29 Units Available
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1321 sqft
Energy-efficient lighting, water-conserving faucets and irrigation system with rain sensor. Jogging trail, fitness center and rooftop tennis court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Great Uptown
14 Units Available
Gables 6464 San Felipe
6464 San Felipe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,167
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1381 sqft
Open floor plans with windows that stretch nearly floor to ceiling. Resident activities including wine tastings and holiday events. Green initiatives like rain sensor on irrigation system, energy-efficient lighting and water-conserving faucets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
29 Units Available
The Gael
4000 Essex Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,072
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1075 sqft
Located in a very convenient and walkable neighborhood. Monthly resident parties highlight a very social and connected community.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
16 Units Available
Gables Revere Upper Kirby
2305 W. Alabama St., Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1211 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$728
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$837
899 sqft
A landscaped paradise at home, Peppermill Place boasts a huge pool decorated with natural rocky outcroppings. Exercise in the massive fitness center or take the kids to the on-site playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Coventry Square
8630 Easton Commons Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$783
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$898
886 sqft
Located in the Copperfield neighborhood of Northwest Houston, just minutes from downtown. Each unit has its own balcony or patio. Tenants have access to common playground, pool, gym and BBQ facilities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Memorial
85 Units Available
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd., Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,265
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,803
1414 sqft
Wood grain flooring and granite countertops. Full-sized washer and dryer in each home. Resort-style pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Less than a mile to I-10 and Beltway 8.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
8255 Sunbury Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$865
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fireplace, patio doors, walk-in closets -- these units have everything you're looking for. Ample amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums, and parks are all close by.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
27 Units Available
Siena at Memorial Heights
600 Studemont St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
1021 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1460 sqft
Located in the prime Memorial Heights area. Very near the Buffalo Bayou walking trail and the I-10, 610, 59, and many other major roads. Residents have private gated garages and get to live in a property influenced by classical Italian architecture next to elegant landscapes.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Astrodome
15 Units Available
The Daphne
1800 El Paseo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
856 sqft
The Daphne Apartments in Houston, Texas Come visit The Daphe Apartments (formerly known as Parque View) and find your new home today! The Daphne Apartments offers inviting one and two bedroom apartments with furnished options for medical stays.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Afton Oaks - River Oaks
40 Units Available
Harlow River Oaks
70 E Briar Hollow Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
$960
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1317 sqft
Luxury midrise featuring apartments with unique floor plans (including studio lofts) and lots of natural light. Pet-friendly community with a pet park and 2 pet runs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
11 Units Available
Windsor Shepherd
611 Shepherd Drive, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1166 sqft
Easy access to Houston amenities. Larger apartments including loft penthouse area. Apartments offer granite countertops, high ceilings and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, outdoor bar and game area, and sky lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Astrodome
11 Units Available
Stella at the Medical Center
7009 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable living with washer and dryer in every apartment, plus oversized walk-in closets. Fully-equipped fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Brays Bayou, South Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
29 Units Available
Gables CityWalk Waterford Square
2828 Greenbriar St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
987 sqft
Park-like landscaping with courtyards, pond and fountain. On-site management and maintenance, along with night patrols. Walking distance from shopping and dining, including Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
23 Units Available
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,165
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1195 sqft
Spa-like bathrooms with porcelain tile, solid slab countertops, and oversized soaking tubs. Fitness center with cardio and lifting equipment, TRX and yoga/spinning room. Dog park with pet wash stations surrounded by trees. Just blocks from I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
32 Units Available
Gables Cityscape
3720 W Alabama St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1003 sqft
Upgraded community that is very conveniently located near Highway 59. Property also has a 30-day guarantee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greenway - Upper Kirby
39 Units Available
Estates at Bellaire
4807 Pin Oak Park, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1244 sqft
High ceilings with huge windows. Large bedrooms with walk-in closets. Movie room with theater-style seating for twenty. Fitness room with exercise machines, free weights and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-610 and I-69/Southwest Freeway
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
The Museum District
7 Units Available
The Plaza Museum District
1615 Hermann Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,427
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1222 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly apartment complex. Just steps from Hermann Park, an 18-hole golf course, and a leash-free dog park. Within walking distance from Houston's finest museums and theater districts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Eldridge - West Oaks
25 Units Available
Domain by Windsor
1755 Crescent Plaza Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1416 sqft
High ceilings and abundant natural light. Resident social activities and fitness personal training available. Gaming room equipped with Playstation and XBox 1. Corporate housing and furnished apartments available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neartown - Montrose
17 Units Available
Allen House
3433 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1210 sqft
Conveniently located in the Inner Loop in Houston, these apartments are close to shops, dining, parks and entertainment. Community features water fountains, gazebos and two resort-style swimming pools.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Neartown - Montrose
12 Units Available
The Sovereign at Regent Square
3233 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,235
1280 sqft
Located right on the banks of Buffalo Bayou with sweeping views of the city. Complex offers 24-hour concierge service, dry cleaning pickup, valet parking and on-site management.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Eldridge - West Oaks
30 Units Available
Village on the Parkway Apartments
1333 Eldridge Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1402 sqft
Elegant touches like two-tone paint and crown molding. Furnished apartments available. Fitness center open 24 hours. Less than a mile to Terry Hershey Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
27 Units Available
Woodlake Oaks
9550 Ella Lee Ln, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
998 sqft
Secluded complex in a heavily wooded area that has apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that can have an oversized individual patio/sun deck. Each unit has a gourmet kitchen. Residents can relax or exercise using the on-site sparkling swimming pools, tennis/racquetball courts, or the nearby golf courses.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Great Uptown
12 Units Available
Waters Of Winrock
6403 Del Monte Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$726
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
960 sqft
Sparkling pool surrounded by stone sundeck and lush vegetation. Flexible lease terms, with furnished apartments available. Less than a mile to Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, along with many dining options

June 2020 Houston Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Houston Rent Report. Houston rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Houston rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Houston rents declined significantly over the past month

Houston rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Houston stand at $842 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,030 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Houston's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Houston Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Houston throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.6%.
    • Sugar Land has seen rents fall by 1.0% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Houston metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,546.

    Houston rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Houston has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Houston is still more affordable than most other large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 1.1% in Dallas.
    • Houston's median two-bedroom rent of $1,030 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Houston.
    • While rents in Houston remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Houston than most similar cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Houston.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.5%
    0.1%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    1.6%
    Pearland
    $1,110
    $1,350
    -0.6%
    0.6%
    League City
    $1,200
    $1,470
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Sugar Land
    $1,260
    $1,550
    -1%
    -0.6%
    Baytown
    $880
    $1,070
    0.3%
    0.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,180
    $1,440
    -0.3%
    -0.2%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.7%
    0.3%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Galveston
    $880
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,110
    -0.6%
    0.1%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,020
    -0.1%
    -3.2%
    Lake Jackson
    $760
    $940
    0.2%
    -2.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,250
    -0.5%
    0.8%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,290
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    -0.3%
    2.2%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,220
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Magnolia
    $960
    $1,180
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

