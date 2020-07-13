Amenities

Park at Voss Apartments

in Houston, Texas



Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.



Enjoy our exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts with lessons available, sand volleyball court, children's playscape, and outdoor grilling station. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center with Wellbeats on-demand classes, a ping pong lounge, 24/7 resident package delivery lockers, 24/7 resident package delivery lockers, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and banquet hall/event space available for rent. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or