All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Park at Voss.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Park at Voss
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Park at Voss

2424 S Voss Rd · (281) 843-1422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$650 Off First Months Rent
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 S Voss Rd, Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake - Briar Meadow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit L316 · Avail. now

$699

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit P114 · Avail. now

$699

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit M204 · Avail. now

$699

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit P121 · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit L108 · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit H120 · Avail. now

$899

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E215 · Avail. now

$1,259

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit L209 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,259

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit K308 · Avail. now

$1,269

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park at Voss.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
yoga
Park at Voss Apartments
in Houston, Texas

Welcome home to Park at Voss Apartments! Our community offers exceptional studio, one, and two bedroom apartments featuring fully-equipped kitchens with a breakfast bar, private patio/balconies, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Select units also include cozy fireplaces and washer/dryer connections.

Enjoy our exceptional amenities including a sparkling swimming pool, hot tub, tennis courts with lessons available, sand volleyball court, children's playscape, and outdoor grilling station. Our welcoming clubhouse features a fully-equipped fitness center with Wellbeats on-demand classes, a ping pong lounge, 24/7 resident package delivery lockers, 24/7 resident package delivery lockers, and business center. For your convenience, we also offer on-site laundry facility, off-street parking, and banquet hall/event space available for rent. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
rent: $15
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park at Voss have any available units?
Park at Voss has 33 units available starting at $699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Park at Voss have?
Some of Park at Voss's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park at Voss currently offering any rent specials?
Park at Voss is offering the following rent specials: $650 Off First Months Rent
Is Park at Voss pet-friendly?
Yes, Park at Voss is pet friendly.
Does Park at Voss offer parking?
Yes, Park at Voss offers parking.
Does Park at Voss have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park at Voss does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park at Voss have a pool?
Yes, Park at Voss has a pool.
Does Park at Voss have accessible units?
Yes, Park at Voss has accessible units.
Does Park at Voss have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park at Voss has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Park at Voss?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Heights West 11th
2205 W 11th St
Houston, TX 77008
The Legend at Park Ten
15000 Park Row
Houston, TX 77084
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Avana Eldridge
1415 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity