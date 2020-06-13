136 Apartments for rent in Deer Park, TX📍
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
22 Units Available
Villages at Parktown
500 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1231 sqft
Courtyards with grill areas and walking paths shaded by mature trees. Olympic-sized pool and spacious hot tub. Convenient living with online rent payments, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
20 Units Available
The Boulevard at Deer Park
401 W Pasadena Blvd, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1384 sqft
YOUR TOUR OPTIONS: We are offering in-person tours or live video tours (e.g. FaceTime or Duo) by appointment only. We also have pre-recorded tours of many popular floor plans on our community website and Facebook page.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
9 Units Available
Avery at Deer Park
401 McDermott St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1103 sqft
Beautiful brick apartments surround a crystal-clear pool. Residents receive high-class amenities like trash valet, walk-in closets, an on-site clubhouse and in-unit fireplaces. Located minutes from Parktown Center East and within walking distance of Abshier Stadium.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:41am
Contact for Availability
The Wilshire at Deer Park
335 E San Augustine St, Deer Park, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
Large pool with tanning deck and lounge chairs. Fitness center with cardio equipment. Numerous closets throughout every floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
11 Units Available
College View Apartments
3333 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1105 sqft
Stunning, resort-like setting with large pool and sundeck. Spacious layouts and open floor plans. Lovely, well-maintained apartments. On-site pool, garden area and fitness center. Minutes from area attractions and parks.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:44am
14 Units Available
The Plaza at San Jacinto
3331 Luella Blvd, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$924
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the Sam Houston Parkway and Texas waterfront. Attractive 1-3 bedroom units featuring eat-in kitchens, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents enjoy full access to a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
4 Units Available
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Cedar Bluff where you will want to call our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans My Home.
Results within 5 miles of Deer Park
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:19am
12 Units Available
4802 Sycamore
4802 Sycamore Ave, Pasadena, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4802 Sycamore in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
Downtown Pasadena
8 Units Available
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Life at Park View
2730 Lafferty Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$843
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Life at Parkview here in Pasadena, TX. We offer spacious 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans that feature well-equipped kitchens, washer and dryer connections, oversized closets, and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
28 Units Available
Casa Palmas
3500 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1200 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature kitchen pantry, shower and tub combo, and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes open courtyard, playground and pool. Located close to Sam Houston Tollway and Pasadena Freeway for commuters.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
Camino Del Sol Apartments
1120 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino Del Sol Apartments in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
62 Units Available
Preserve at Baywood
8300 Red Bluff Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1164 sqft
Stylish homes with designer track and pendant lighting. Kitchens with ample counter space, wooden cabinetry. Pool with sun shelf. Grassy dog park with agility equipment, pergola for shade.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
40 Units Available
Ashmore
4201 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, glass tile backsplash and more. Located close to San Jacinto College Central and Ellington Airport. Community features playground, fitness center and sports courts.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Clear Lake
34 Units Available
The Park at Armand Bayou
4300 Bay Area Blvd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1173 sqft
A gated luxurious community showcases elegantly landscapes grounds and a tropical lagoon-style community pool. Units include features such as crown molding, built-in shelving, designer carpet, and nine foot vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
Crenshaw Grand Apartments
5400 Crenshaw Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
958 sqft
Imagine living near Clear Lake and downtown Houston. Get the best of both at Crenshaw Grand in Pasadena. This new pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedrooms with granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Alta Vista Acres
23 Units Available
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 73
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
8 Units Available
Willow Springs
3402 Preston Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Tucked away from all the hustle, yet close to all your needs is where you'll find Willow Springs.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
335 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Crenshaw
4811 E Sam Houston Pkwy S, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1264 sqft
New luxury apartment community located just off the Sam Houston Parkway. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer/dryers. On-site pool, outdoor kitchen and billiard room.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
10 Units Available
Piedmont
7510 Decker Dr, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1259 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom apartment homes located between I-10 and Highway 330 and close to Burnett Bay and downtown Houston. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings with crown molding, dishwashers, walk-in closets, and private attached garages.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
8 Units Available
Park On Vista
201 Vista Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1111 sqft
In Pasadena, near Strawberry Park, Bayshore Medical Center and Alameda Mall. Features at the pet-friendly community include a pool, assigned covered parking and a park-like setting.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 9 at 02:37pm
$
5 Units Available
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd, Channelview, TX
1 Bedroom
$745
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience Channelview living at Casa De Grande Apartments. From amenities to location, the team of leasing professionals is ready to help you in finding your perfect floor plan.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Deer Park, the median rent is $822 for a studio, $932 for a 1-bedroom, $1,140 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,555 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Deer Park, check out our monthly Deer Park Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Deer Park area include University of Houston-Clear Lake, Lone Star College System, San Jacinto Community College, The University of Texas Medical Branch, and Baylor College of Medicine. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Deer Park from include Houston, Pasadena, The Woodlands, Spring, and Pearland.
Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TXAngleton, TXClute, TXChannelview, TXCinco Ranch, TXBellaire, TXPecan Grove, TXFreeport, TXRichwood, TXNassau Bay, TXDayton, TXHitchcock, TXManvel, TX