Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

705 Apartments for rent in Houston, TX with balcony

10 Units Available
Pebble Creek
10803 Greencreek Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
967 sqft
At Pebble Creek, we offer all the apartment living options you need to create a lifestyle you love. Located in a well maintained Houston, Texas neighborhood with convenient access to Highway 249, Freeway 290, and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Willowbrook
10 Units Available
The Landings at Willowbrook
7250 W Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1017 sqft
Impeccable finishes like faux wood flooring, crown molding. Spacious dog park. Gated community for peace of mind. Fast access to Willowbrook Mall and 249/Tomball Parkway.
Neartown - Montrose
37 Units Available
The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,267
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,052
1328 sqft
Cosmopolitan, fully furnished apartments in Neartown Montrose. All units come with air conditioner, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Clubhouse includes gym, pool, garage and free internet access. Fully handicapped accessible.
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Memorial
30 Units Available
Arlo Memorial
935 N Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,183
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,269
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1286 sqft
Located just off Katy Freeway Frontage Road, this complex offers easy access to all of Houston. New units with granite countertops, hardwood floors and big walk-in closets. On-site gym and pool. Pet-friendly!
Addicks - Park Ten
25 Units Available
The Lodge at Spring Shadows
10221 Centrepark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1386 sqft
Wide open floor plans with plenty of natural light. Multi-level resort-style pool and hot tub. Walking paths, benches, and picnic tables set in mature landscaping. One mile to Beltway 8.
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St, Houston, TX
Studio
$713
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
983 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Alora in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
University Place
26 Units Available
Hanover Southampton
5122 Morningside Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,344
973 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,387
1587 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,704
2455 sqft
Expansive, open kitchens with stainless steel appliances, frameless cabinets, slab granite and quartzite countertops. Rooftop pool with sundeck and shaded cabanas. Just blocks from Rice University.
Great Uptown
20 Units Available
7 Riverway
7 Riverway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,214
1226 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1780 sqft
Many amenities that include all-day valet, fitness center, community room, business center, and heated pool. Close o Galleria Mall, My Fit Foods, and Target. Units have chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
31 Units Available
West 18th Lofts
2727 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1403 sqft
Resident lounge with billiards, shuffleboard, foosball, high-top seating. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelves. Fitness center with spinning room and daily spin class. Kitchens with granite countertops and whirlpool appliances. Immediate access to I-610.
Greenway - Upper Kirby
14 Units Available
Greenway Court
3411 Cummins St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Greenway Court, located perfectly at Greenway Plaza and minutes from downtown Houston, boasts large rooms and open spaces styled with sleek black countertops and kitchens.
Medical Center
35 Units Available
Vantage Med Center
1911 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,623
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,668
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,170
1488 sqft
Opening April 2017. Luxury units conveniently located in the heart of Texas Medical Center with easy access to the Hermann Park Golf Course, Museum District, Rice University and NRG Park. Pool, gym, dog park, concierge.
Neartown - Montrose
30 Units Available
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,685
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,773
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1322 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments in the heart of downtown. Luxury units feature modern design, balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. On-site features include valet service, conference and media rooms, gym, and yoga.
Gulfton
9 Units Available
The Ellis Apartments
5900 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$654
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1147 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ellis Apartments in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Memorial
9 Units Available
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,274
1132 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1584 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
First-rate amenities fit to accommodate luxurious living, including a concierge and rooftop pool. Units include hardwood flooring and private balcony. Near I-10 and Sam Houston freeways, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial City Mall.
Lazy Brook - Timbergrove
14 Units Available
Brittany Place Apartments
2338 W 18th St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
887 sqft
Located close to The Marquee and area parks. These modern apartments offer fantastic views. There are three pools onsite and ample covered parking. Select from several floor plans. On-site laundry. Large patios and balconies.
Briarforest
29 Units Available
The Aubrey
2310 Crescent Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1225 sqft
A modern community with two resort-style pools, a large picnic area and two laundry facilities. Extra storage and walk-in closets provided. On-site pool, playground and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Greater Heights
17 Units Available
Lincoln Heights
700 West Cavalcade Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$1,247
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lincoln Heights, a brand new community of luxury apartments in Houston, TX. Located just minutes from Downtown and Houstons Farmers Market, youll find yourself nestled in the citys most charming neighborhood.
Greater Heights
23 Units Available
City Park
1640 E TC Jester Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
999 sqft
Conveniently located near Interstates 10 and 610, this community has shopping and dining options galore. On-site business center and clubhouse for work and play. Units feature fireplaces, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
12 Units Available
Advenir at Stone Park
6160 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1037 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with rustic feel feature dishwasher, AC, porch or balcony views, and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse on-site provides business center and gym. Pool and playground on well-maintained grounds.
Astrodome
22 Units Available
Melia Medical Center
8383 El Mundo St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1178 sqft
Elegant pool with fountain. Expansive fitness center with cardio theater, free weights. Open homes flooded with natural light. Bay window options with many floor plans. Reach 288 and I-610 in minutes flat.
Woodlake - Briar Meadow
40 Units Available
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1082 sqft
A fantastic community near the 610 Loop and The Galleria. Spacious apartments featuring updated kitchens and open floor plans. On-site amenities include a resort-like pool and sundeck, carport, and gated access.
Great Uptown
21 Units Available
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,315
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These brand new, open floor plan apartments feature stylish wood floors, exposed brick, patios/balconies, and high ceilings. Select homes even have Apple TVs.
Greater Fondren Southwest
9 Units Available
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$806
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Houston, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Houston renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

